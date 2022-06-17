37-year-old man dies after crash on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a deadly crash in Sussex County.

On Thursday, June 16, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 35, Jerusalem Plank Road, south of Neblett Mill Road.

Preliminary investigations by police state, at 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high speed before losing control of the vehicle. The car ran off the roadway and overturned several times before landing in a ditch.

37-year-old Myrick died upon impact, according to police. It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police

Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.