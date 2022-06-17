37-year-old man dies after crash on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a deadly crash in Sussex County.
On Thursday, June 16, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 35, Jerusalem Plank Road, south of Neblett Mill Road.Amazon employee bit by Pit bull while delivering packages in Richmond
Preliminary investigations by police state, at 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high speed before losing control of the vehicle. The car ran off the roadway and overturned several times before landing in a ditch.
37-year-old Myrick died upon impact, according to police. It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0