37-year-old man dies after crash on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw8Hy_0gDn9Dka00

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a deadly crash in Sussex County.

On Thursday, June 16, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 35, Jerusalem Plank Road, south of Neblett Mill Road.

Preliminary investigations by police state, at 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high speed before losing control of the vehicle. The car ran off the roadway and overturned several times before landing in a ditch.

37-year-old Myrick died upon impact, according to police. It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMOm9_0gDn9Dka00
    Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWLmM_0gDn9Dka00
    Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police
Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police
