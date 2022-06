Here we go again lads, it's the hottest day of the year. Yup, today Britain is set to be sweatier than Jamaica and the Maldives - get the rosé on ice now. Temperatures are forecast to reach an overwhelming 33 degrees in parts of south-east England and The Met Office has warned us all to 'avoid overdoing it' while sunbathing. Aka, drinks lots of water, stay out of the midday sun, and lather on the factor 50. You know the drill.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO