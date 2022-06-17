ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot and Humid Weekend

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 2 days ago

The humidity gets even higher Saturday, making our mid 90s feel more like 100-105 in the afternoon. It will also be mostly sunny and breezy. If you're heading downtown for the College World Series or Fan Fest, make sure you're staying hydrated...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Kmtv
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures to fall after heatwave, forecasters say

Temperatures are predicted to drop by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK after the hottest day of the year so far.The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.As a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.It will be a rather muggy start in the far south and southeast Saturday morning, but feeling fresher than...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy