ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

British government approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he’s wanted on espionage charges over the release of a massive trove of classified military records and diplomatic cables.

U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel rubber-stamped Assange’s transfer on Friday, bringing his years-long legal limbo that much closer to an end. He’s expected to appeal the decision, which he must do within 14 days.

“In this case, the U.K. courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange,” the Home Office said in a statement.

“Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the U.S. he will be treated appropriately including in relation to his health.”

A British judge previously ruled against deporting Assange, concluding that it could exacerbate his mental-health problems and even put him at risk for suicide should he be placed in a maximum-security facility. The high court overturned that decision in December after it got assurances from the U.S. government about his treatment, including that Assange would not be subjected to “special administrative measures,” nor would he be held at a maximum-security prison at any point.

His wife, Stella Assange, in a statement on Friday, maintained that the 50-year-old Australian native “committed no crime and is not a criminal,” emphasizing that he is a “journalist and a publisher” who “is being punished for doing his job.” His supporters have similarly held up Assange as a hero who is being targeted because he exposed the United States’ wrongdoing amid conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. They’ve blasted his prosecution as politically motivated and have dubbed it an attack on free speech.

“This is a dark day for Press freedom and British democracy,” she added. “Anyone who cares about freedom of expression should be deeply ashamed.”

The couple, who share two sons, married in a prison ceremony in March.

Assange is wanted in the United States on 18 counts, including spying, stemming from the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified military documents that the U.S. government said put lives in danger. He’s been behind bars at Britain’s high-security Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail related to a separate legal battle.

Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in a bid to dodge extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of rape and sexual assault. The sex-crimes case was ultimately dropped in November 2019.

If convicted of spying under the Espionage Act, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Julian Assange's Australian lawyer who counts Amal Clooney and Amber Heard as friends says she has reached settlement with government 'over breach of her human rights after it admitted she was likely put under covert surveillance'

One of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers has reached a settlement with the Government after it accepted it was likely she was the subject of 'covert surveillance which breached her human rights', she said. Jennifer Robinson welcomed a statement by the European Court of Human Rights which she said meant...
WORLD
NBC News

Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, and his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, held a news conference in London on Friday, hours after the British government approved the Wikileaks founder's extradition to the U.S. Assange, who has spent the last three years in a British prison, is facing espionage charges in connection with the 2010 release of thousands of secret U.S. documents.June 17, 2022.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Home Secretary agrees to extradition of Julian Assange

The Home Secretary has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, it was announced on Friday.WikiLeaks called it a “dark day” for press freedom and British democracy.The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.Home Secretary Priti Patel made the decision on Friday, although Mr Assange’s legal team will mount an appeal.This is a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy.WikiLeaksA Home Office spokesperson said: “Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Uk#British#U K Home#The Home Office#Australian
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China secretly building naval base in Cambodia

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) secretly started building a new naval base in Cambodia, according to western officials who spoke with the Washington Post on Monday. The PLAN had selected the northern end of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base for its new base and an official told the...
MILITARY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy