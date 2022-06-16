ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Noticing longer grass in your local park? There's a worker shortage

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XF8ao_0gDn832m00

If local parks are looking a bit shaggy, it's not some new #NoMowJune campaign.

What's happening: Park systems across the metro are struggling to hire seasonal workers who do everything from cut grass, paint ballfields, empty trash cans, clean restrooms and pick up after events.

Why it matters: The Twin Cities has excellent parks and it's no fun when the grass is knee-high and bathrooms are dirty.

What's happening: St. Paul Parks and Recreation normally hires 55 to 60 summer park workers. Right now it has 17, said Andy Rodriguez, director of the department.

  • The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's seasonal park maintenance staff is down 70% from where it should be. It can't even get enough mobile equipment operators — lawn mowers — who are paid nearly $25 an hour to start, said Jeff Evenson, director of asset management for MPRB.
  • Three Rivers Park District is almost up to full employment, but it's had to change its staffing model, said human resources manager Mike Tracy. It used to hire people who wanted to work four or five days a week, but now it's finding applicants — particularly teens — are looking to just work two or three days a week.

What they're doing about it: St. Paul is well beyond the normal 10-14 day cycle of cutting grass, "If there's spots we hear about that are needing immediate attention, we do our best to get out there as quick as we can," Rodriguez said.

  • Minneapolis has reduced lining ball fields, stopped weed whipping as much and mowing less, Evenson said.

The big picture: Seasonal worker shortages go beyond just parks. Lifeguards are scarce , restaurants are having a hard time getting staffed and resorts need help.

  • These basic park worker jobs typically start between $13 and $17 an hour at most departments, but some fast food restaurants, big box retailers and distribution centers offer more.
  • "You might make another dollar or two or more working at McDonald's or something but we have the best office you can ask for in terms of being outside and and working with great people and enjoying the beautiful Minnesota summer," Tracy said.
  • "You get all the free Vitamin D you can handle," Evenson said.

Job listings for Minneapolis , St. Paul and Three Rivers.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

What is Juneteenth?

Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
LAKELAND, FL
Minnesota Reformer

HavenBrook tenants bring demands for repairs to landlord’s office

Tenants of HavenBrook Homes, one of the largest private landlords in Minnesota, held a rally outside the property management’s office on Friday in New Brighton, where they tried to meet with the company’s local staff. Renters marched into the office of Progress Residential, the new property management company for HavenBrook, and asked to speak with […] The post HavenBrook tenants bring demands for repairs to landlord’s office appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Five Trails to Hike Near the Twin Cities

During the summer months, beach picnics and days at the lake are fun ways to spend the weekend. However, enjoying nature in the Twin Cities doesn’t have to stop there. For those who prefer to venture out on scenic walks or for those who like to run in the great outdoors, here are several hiking trails to try during the warmer season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Business
City
Saint Paul, MN
boreal.org

A Summer on the Northeastern Minnesota Justice Bus

Second-year law student Hannah Holmberg has been selected by Equal Justice Worksto participate in its 2022 Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship program. She is one of just 40 law students from across the country to be chosen for this competitive program, which allows law students to explore their passion for public interest work and gain valuable legal experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Fast Food Restaurants#Lifeguards#Mobile#The Twin Cities#The Minneapolis Park#Recreation Board#Mprb
Southern Minnesota News

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. And, it comes at a time when inflation has caused grocery prices to rise. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a proposal that would create 24/7 dedicated bus lanes on Hennepin Avenue as part of its reconstruction. Frey informed the council of the decision in a Friday letter. Council members had previously voted to include the full-time bus lanes as part of the Hennepin Avenue South reconstruction project, which will affect the street from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KARE

Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Here's which Minnesota companies are giving employees Juneteenth off

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off. Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees. Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year. What they’re saying: The majority of companies...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

'Pivotal moment' for the Manfred House

With federal recognition for being a historic and culturally significant site, the Save the Manfred House group looks to re-enter talks with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the future of a famed Minnesota author’s home. The Manfred House in Blue Mounds State Park in Rock County was...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
932
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy