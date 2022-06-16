ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Minneapolis hockey arena could be transformed into a roller rink

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
A former hockey rink in North Minneapolis could be transformed into Roll North , Minneapolis’ only roller skating rink.

What’s happening: Eric Moran, a North Minneapolis resident who ran for Park Board last year, is working to make one of his campaign aspirations come true : convert the unused Victory Memorial Ice Arena into a recreational facility.

Why it matters: Moran told Axios the new facility would employ local teens, provide a place for kids to go outside of school and bring more business to the neighborhood.

What he’s saying: “Hockey is an expensive sport, and I wanted to find something with a low cost and low barrier of entry for everyone," Moran said. "The building just lends itself to roller skating."

What’s next : Moran, an IT consultant for Hennepin County by day, is working with elected officials and local businesses on the details.

  • He plans to hold a fundraiser for the project in early September, with a goal of opening in 2024.

