How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for a child under 5 in Minnesota

Minnesota kids as young as 6 months old could receive COVID-19 shots as soon as next week, following yesterday's vote by a key FDA advisory committee.

What to expect: Minnesota has already ordered 67,000 of the smaller doses for children 5 and under, per MDH. Those shots should begin arriving in the state soon after final authorization is granted this weekend.

Appointments will be available through pediatricians, health clinics and the state-run site at the Mall of America. Dozens of Minute Clinics will offer shots for children 18 months and older, while some pharmacies will vaccinate kids age 3 and older.

Yes, but: Many healthcare providers and clinic locations, including the state-run site, are not taking appointments until the doses are in hand.

Officials caution that high demand might mean it takes several weeks for some families to get a slot from their doctor's office.

What's next: If FDA commissioner Robert Califf follows the committee's recommendation and approves the authorization as expected, the CDC will weigh whether to issue a recommendation of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in this age group, Axios' Tina Reed reports.