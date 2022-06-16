ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for a child under 5 in Minnesota

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
Minnesota kids as young as 6 months old could receive COVID-19 shots as soon as next week, following yesterday's vote by a key FDA advisory committee.

What to expect: Minnesota has already ordered 67,000 of the smaller doses for children 5 and under, per MDH. Those shots should begin arriving in the state soon after final authorization is granted this weekend.

  • Appointments will be available through pediatricians, health clinics and the state-run site at the Mall of America. Dozens of Minute Clinics will offer shots for children 18 months and older, while some pharmacies will vaccinate kids age 3 and older.

Yes, but: Many healthcare providers and clinic locations, including the state-run site, are not taking appointments until the doses are in hand.

  • Officials caution that high demand might mean it takes several weeks for some families to get a slot from their doctor's office.

What's next: If FDA commissioner Robert Califf follows the committee's recommendation and approves the authorization as expected, the CDC will weigh whether to issue a recommendation of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in this age group, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

  • The CDC is set to meet on the matter this weekend.

How to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker "hero" checks

Minnesotans who worked in essential jobs at the onset of the pandemic can apply for one-time bonus checks from the state beginning at 8am today.The big picture: The $750 payments, approved by the divided Legislature in late April after months of stalled negotiations, are meant to serve as a thank you for those who risked exposure to provide services we all relied on.Who's eligible: An estimated 667,000 Minnesota workers in qualified professions who logged at least 120 hours in close proximity to others between March 15 2020 and June 30, 2021, including emergency responders, health care workers, child care providers,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota agencies largely reported crime data to FBI for 2021: Marshall Project

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsMinnesota law enforcement agencies performed better than many of their counterparts across the country in reporting 2021 crime statistics to the FBI. This is according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on the U.S. criminal justice system.The big picture: Nearly 40% of U.S. law enforcement agencies, including police departments in New York City and Los Angeles, did not submit any data in 2021. But in Minnesota, 85% of the 421 jurisdictions in The Marshall Project's data set submitted crime statistics...
MINNESOTA STATE
