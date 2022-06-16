How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for a child under 5 in Minnesota
Minnesota kids as young as 6 months old could receive COVID-19 shots as soon as next week, following yesterday's vote by a key FDA advisory committee.
What to expect: Minnesota has already ordered 67,000 of the smaller doses for children 5 and under, per MDH. Those shots should begin arriving in the state soon after final authorization is granted this weekend.
- Appointments will be available through pediatricians, health clinics and the state-run site at the Mall of America. Dozens of Minute Clinics will offer shots for children 18 months and older, while some pharmacies will vaccinate kids age 3 and older.
Yes, but: Many healthcare providers and clinic locations, including the state-run site, are not taking appointments until the doses are in hand.
- Officials caution that high demand might mean it takes several weeks for some families to get a slot from their doctor's office.
What's next: If FDA commissioner Robert Califf follows the committee's recommendation and approves the authorization as expected, the CDC will weigh whether to issue a recommendation of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in this age group, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
- The CDC is set to meet on the matter this weekend.
