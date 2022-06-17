ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida congresswoman convicted of a federal tax charge in a charity fraud case wants to return to the U.S. House.

Ex-Rep. Corrine Brown filed papers Thursday to run in Florida’s 10th District, which is an open seat because incumbent Democrat Val Demings is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Brown, a Democrat, served 12 terms in the House beginning in 1993 but was defeated for reelection after her 2016 indictment in the fraud case.

Florida Purple Alert program starts July 1

She was initially convicted and served two years in prison before her release on humanitarian grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That conviction was overturned on appeal. Last month Brown pleaded guilty to a single tax charge and was put on probation.

Amer Ican
2d ago

the sad part for all of us is, people like this CAN run again... Rep. or Dem. - this should not be allowed and until we do something about it WE ALL LOSE

Archie Parsons
2d ago

Why not folks are allowing men to be girls and vice-versa, this whole liberal thing is going to take down our country.

Dolce Torte Bakery
2d ago

Funny that she can run,but if I were convicted,like her, I wouldn't be able to vote. Seems fair.

