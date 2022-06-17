'What does it mean to be freed?'

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting at an Alabama church. A third American may be missing in Ukraine. Floodwaters from Yellowstone are raging through Montana. The U.K. has cleared a path for Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S. Questions about the meaning of freedom in the U.S. surround this weekend's Juneteenth celebrations, which come just weeks after a gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.

🌅 Up first: It's time for the Beyhive to dust off their wings and swarm — a new Beyoncé project is coming. 🐝 Buzz about a new endeavor from the singer began last week after she removed all of her profile photos from social media and people within her circle began dropping subliminal hints and seemingly-random adoration posts for the star. In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Tidal, the music streaming service formerly owned by Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, announced official news: her upcoming release "Renaissance" will arrive this summer with "Act I" coming July 29. Read more

Beyonce opened the 94th Oscars with an amazing performance in Compton, California on March 27, 2022. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

More news to know now:

🔥 PG&E is moving thousands of miles of power lines underground in an effort to prevent wildfires .

⭕ The House Jan. 6 Committee wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas .

😎 Summer 2022 begins: ''The longest day,'' first day of summer and a solstice are all Tuesday .

🏀 The Warriors defeated the Celtics in Game 6 to win their fourth NBA championship in eight years .

Game 6: Steph Curry and the Warriors celebrate after closing out the Celtics. Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY Sports

👔 From our product experts at Reviewed, here's 22 amazing last-minute Father's Day gifts that will still arrive on time .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , wellness reporter Jenna Ryu says that abortions don’t have to be traumatic. But overturning Roe v. Wade could make it that way. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

✨ A historic Marilyn Monroe dress made headlines this week after Kim Kardashian was accused of damaging it when she wore it to the Met Gala. All drama aside: Who designed the iconic gown? If you know the answer, you might have paid attention to the news this week. Test your knowledge with the USA TODAY News Quiz .

What happened this week? Test your knowledge with the USA TODAY News Quiz. USA TODAY

2 killed, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting

A person opened fire at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday evening, killing two people and injuring another. Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said a "lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting." He added the suspect is in custody and that there were no additional threats to the community. Ware did not identify the shooter or say if investigators had determined a motive. Read more

⚫ Buffalo update: A federal judge urged Justice Department lawyers to expedite a decision on whether they will seek the death penalty against the gunman in the Buffalo supermarket massacre .

⚫ Gun violence policy is focusing on mental health but federal records are still lack in some states .

A third American may be missing in Ukraine, two US vets still at large

A third American who traveled to Ukraine to lend assistance in the war against Russia appears to be missing, amid growing indications two others have been captured. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday the department has been in contact with the family of the third U.S. citizen believed to be missing, but did not reveal the person's name. CNN on Thursday also reported on a newly revealed photo that appears to show two American veterans from Alabama – Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh – in the back of a Russian truck with their hands behind their backs. The report comes as the State Department says it is investigating unconfirmed reports that the Americans have been captured by Russian or Russian-backed forces. Read more

🟡 Video: White House warns against travel to Ukraine war zone .

🟡 Many LGBTQ Ukrainians face hurdles entering the U.S. under humanitarian programs .

KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk to the press conference area on June 16, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The leaders made their first visits to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia on February 24th. Alexey Furman, Getty Images

⭕ Jan. 6 hearing revelations: Trump called Pence a ''wimp'' and mob came 40 feet from Pence .

✍ Father's Day 2022: My dad taught me every problem has a solution. Then he got sick and I needed those lessons to learn how to help .

📰 The government has said the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools should not have the power to accredit colleges. But pending an appeal, it continues to do just that .

📝 John Legend for USA TODAY Opinion: It's not radical to dream of a more free America, or to protect our basic rights .

Montana hit by Yellowstone floodwaters

Billings, Montana's largest city, restarted its water plant Thursday after shutting it down amid record flooding that's caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. Residents in ravaged areas, meanwhile, cleaned up from the mess and braced for the economic fallout while the park remains closed at the height of tourist season. The city had asked residents to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply when the Yellowstone River hit record high levels and triggered the closure of the treatment plant. “None of us planned a 500-year flood event on the Yellowstone when we designed these facilities,” said Debi Meling, the city’s public works director. Read more

🌳 Here's what damage has been done to Yellowstone after this week's historic flooding .

🌳 What to know if you're hoping to visit Yellowstone National Park after floods recede .

June 15, 2022: A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont. David Goldman, AP

British interior minister orders Julian Assange extradition to U.S. to face espionage charges

Britain's interior minister on Friday approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges, the latest twist in the WikiLeaks founder's long-running legal saga over leaked documents he published. But the decision does not completely end Assange's decade-long fight to avoid facing a U.S. trial in a case that could have implications for First Amendment protections. WikiLeaks said Assange will appeal Home Secretary Priti Patel's decision with Britain's High Court. There was no immediate reaction from the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

✔ Background: How Assange infuriated Washington and is now facing life in prison .

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Alastair Grant, AP

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

😦 Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker revealed he has a child he never mentioned publicly before .

🍼 Abbott halted EleCare production at a Michigan baby formula plant after a severe storm and flooding .

🌵 A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after running out of gas during a heat wave .

✔ A juror in the Amber Heard case said she wasn't ''believable.'' What experts in domestic and sexual violence say about believability .

What is the meaning of Juneteenth?

On Sunday, June 19, Americans will observe the nation's youngest federal holiday – Juneteenth, which became officially recognized last year by President Joe Biden. The holiday commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation in the U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation to free enslaved African Americans in secessionist states on January 1, 1863, but enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, would not learn of their freedom until two years later. Juneteenth came to national prominence in 2020 amid nationwide protests after George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky, were killed during encounters with law enforcement. Their deaths spotlighted ongoing racial inequities in the justice system as well as the legacy of slavery in encounters between Black people and the police. And this year's celebration comes nearly one month after a white gunman in military gear opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket in a Black neighborhood and killed 10 people, igniting a collective loss for many Black people across the nation. Read more

🔵 ''What does it mean to be freed?'': How parents are teaching their children about Juneteenth .

🔵 Ibram X. Kendi for USA TODAY Opinion: Republicans help maintain racism by undermining critical race theory in public education .

🔵 California could soon give reparations to Black people. Here's what that could look like .

People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on April 13, 2022. Janie Har, AP

🔵 Opinion: Race relations in America far worse, two years after George Floyd's murder .

🔵 Watermelon for sale? Juneteenth ice cream? Some Black leaders warn there is a wrong way to celebrate .

🔵 What to watch for Juneteenth: Something in the Water festival, TV specials .

Kids dance on 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, Friday, June 19, 2020, to mark Juneteenth Susan Walsh, AP

📷 Photo of the day: Best shots from the US Open at Brookline, Mass. 📷

One of golf's toughest tournaments is well underway in Brookline, Massachusetts. Adam Hadwin of Canada is the leader after one round of the U.S. Open. Hadwin ran off three straight birdies at the end of the front nine and only dropped one shot on the back nine of The Country Club for a 66. He leads by one shot over five players, including Rory McIlroy. Dustin Johnson was “Low LIV.” Of the players who were in the first Saudi-backed event last week in London, Johnson had the best score at 68. Phil Mickelson ended his rough day with a 78. It's the sixth straight time he hasn't broken par in the first round of the U.S. Open. Read more

June 16: Phil Mickelson chips onto the first green during the first round. Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports

Click here to see more photos of some of the best shots from Brookline .

Ahead of the weekend:

🎵 ''Honestly, Nevermind'': Drake announced his new album on social media hours before its release .

🎬 Here's why Pixar's ''Lightyear'' has a same-sex kiss and not an ''awkward handhold'' between queer characters .

When Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) says "To infinity and beyond" in "Lightyear," it means something deeper than what his "Toy Story" counterpart spouted. PIXAR

👩‍🍳 5 crucial changes to ''Iron Chef'' on Netflix: ''This is evolution, not mutation'' says Alton Brown .

📚 It's a bones day when the adorable pug makes the bestseller list: Colleen Hoover, James Patterson and a pug with ''No Bones'' are among this week's best selling books .

🍿 The 10 best movies of 2022 so far, definitively ranked (from ''Top Gun: Maverick'' to ''RRR'') .

