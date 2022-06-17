ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

What does June 17th symbolize for African Americans?

By Barbara Fair
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYxgf_0gDn7fls00

Today there will be a ceremonial raising of a flag in the state’s Capitol celebrating the end of American slavery in 1865. For me the day is bittersweet. Sweet because it symbolizes hope for African people during a time when they were someone’s property. Bitter because in reality African people continue to fight for the same freedoms Caucasian immigrants enjoy as a birthright.

For me the flag and the holiday are just more symbolic gestures used to lull people to sleep with the pretense slavery has actually ended in the U.S. One must research CT Correctional Enterprises website to see what incarcerated people are producing in this state alone. For less than a dollar a day they work long hours with no medical benefits, no holiday pay, no concern for their physical or mental wellbeing while providing countless services to local, state and federal municipalities and doing so under some of the worst living and working conditions. U.S. exploitation at its best.

The 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which many believe ended slavery, actually maintained it. The amendment reads “slavery is abolished except….” and it is that “except” that keeps slavery effectively alive. In so many words it stated if individuals were incarcerated then slavery was legal. That language led to countless racially disparate social policies that criminalized freed Africans in many ways.

On the very day the flag of freedom is being raised in Connecticut, the war on drugs turns 51. The war on drugs is a political tool used by former president Richard Nixon, and nearly every president, Democrat and Republican have found it useful since. Its impact weighs heavily on African American communities and undermined all the gains they had made under the Civil Rights Act of 1965. Under Nixon’s administration, one in eight African American men ended up with drug felonies.

In June,1971 the war on drugs was created and fueled mass incarceration in the U.S. It is a long-standing set of drug laws selectively and aggressively waged in Black communities and has been consistently waged for decades. So why are we celebrating the end of slavery in America when there are more African people caged across this nation than in 1865?

Today a flag will be erected at the Capitol. I will pause on the celebration of freedom until Connecticut has a lot more to offer its African American citizens who have suffered greatly under Connecticut law and its grossly punitive penal system.

As others celebrate, I pray they don’t lose sight of what June 17, 2022 otherwise represents. It represents 51 years of an unending war on Black and brown families and communities. It represents countless stolen lives.

It is time to put forth legislation that calls for an end to the longest and costliest racialized war in America against its own citizens. It’s also time to free thousands whose languish behind bars due to the worst social policies since slavery. Time out for symbolic gestures.

Barbara Fair lives in West Haven .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#African People#United States#American Citizens#Racism#Caucasian#The U S Constitution#Africans
Black Enterprise

Florida Panhandle Has A Sundown Town With Only Four Black Residents

A small town in Florida has a little-known history that makes it a less than desirable place for Black people. According to the Florida Times-Union, a town known as Jay has four Black residents due to its racist history. According to the outlet, it was revealed that it’s a “sundown town,” meaning that all non-white people must leave town before sundown or face the consequences.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy