Presidential Election

Ginni Thomas says she 'can't wait' to talk to Jan. 6 committee after it asks for interview over her efforts to overturn 2020 election

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Ginni Thomas.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • The Jan. 6 commission asked to interview Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas.
  • Thomas told The Daily Caller she "can't wait" to "clear up misconceptions," without saying what they were.
  • Thomas faces scrutiny over her push to challenge the 2020 election results.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she "can't wait' to talk to the House January 6 commission after it asked to interview her over her efforts to overturn the 2020 election .

"I can't wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them," Thomas told the right-wing news site The Daily Caller . She did not say what those misconceptions might be.

Her comments come after the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot announced that it had requested an interview with her. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said the panel wanted to talk to her "soon," Axios reported.

Thomas faces scrutiny over her connections to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Shortly after the election, she urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to take steps to overturn the results, according to text messages published by The Washington Post in March.

She was also in email correspondence with John Eastman, a former Trump legal advisor who had drafted a memo outlining a plan to reverse the election, The Post reported this week.

She also pressured 29 Republican lawmakers in Arizona to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the state , The Post reported.

Her conduct has raised ethical and legal questions about her husband, who has served on the Supreme Court since 1991.

Read the original article on Business Insider

MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
