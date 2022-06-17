ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Three arrested in 6-week-old Kissimmee parking lot homicide, deputies say

By Richard Tribou, David Harris, Orlando Sentinel
Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in a May shooting in a Kissimmee parking lot that left one person dead, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies on May 4 responded to an incident in front of Vans Beauty Salon at 4402 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee where two shooting victims were found and transported to the hospital, where one, Windlyn Montilus, was pronounced dead, according to a department press release.

An arrest affidavit described the incident as a drug-deal-turned-robbery. Montilus was shot in the abdomen while the other victim who was not named suffered a wound to the hip, the affidavit said.

The three suspects in the shooting, Omar Yasser-Mohamed Abdelaal, 20, Mordlin Zache Dolcine, 21, and Darryl Joyshon Blaise, 18, were arrested Thursday and booked into the Osceola County Jail where they are being held without bond, records show. All three are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and armed burglary.

