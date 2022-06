In May, just before opening their new barbecue restaurant, Kevin and Courtney Phillips went on one last vacation. The Phillipses will officially open Bussin BBQ, on June 18, taking over the spot previously occupied by Cattle Drive BBQ on Center Street, an eatery that had been a staple in Deer Park for more than 30 years before it closed.

DEER PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO