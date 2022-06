The Broadway Market will be hosting a special Father's Day event tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Market will be raffling off a gas grill, which is a great gift for any dad who considers himself the BBQ king. Anyone who attends the celebration will receive one raffle ticket for every $25 they spend with vendors at the market. The a Huntington two-burner, aluminum propane gas grill. Simply take your receipt to the Bakery @ The Market. The drawing for the grill will be held at 3 pm.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO