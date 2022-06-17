Audit: Illinois Paid Out Nearly $2B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims
A new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund...www.wjol.com
A new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund...www.wjol.com
State of Illinois not knowing where the money is going. This state fails on every level. If these state representatives can't control our tax money they should not be in office. Basically they are failing at their jobd.
well I guess Ole pritzer has no idea what's going on in this state! or maybe the crook does!
audit the hospitals next.... fraud on a whole new level
Comments / 16