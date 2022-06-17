ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Audit: Illinois Paid Out Nearly $2B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims

wjol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new state audit shows more than half the money paid out by Illinois from a special pandemic unemployment fund...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 16

james gerber
2d ago

State of Illinois not knowing where the money is going. This state fails on every level. If these state representatives can't control our tax money they should not be in office. Basically they are failing at their jobd.

Reply
13
Cheryl Cantrell
2d ago

well I guess Ole pritzer has no idea what's going on in this state! or maybe the crook does!

Reply
7
dude
2d ago

audit the hospitals next.... fraud on a whole new level

Reply
8
Related
wmay.com

Study: Illinois Has One Of Lowest Marriage Rates In Nation

Marriage rates are declining around the country… but especially in Illinois, which has one of the lowest rates of marriage in the nation. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 3.9 weddings out of every 1,000 people in the state, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, and less than half of what it was 30 years earlier.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois paid out $2B in bogus COVID-19 unemployment claims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A state investigation has revealed that billions paid out in pandemic-related unemployment benefits were fraudulent. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said it found more than 200,000 bogus unemployment claims. A state audit determined that amount to be nearly $2 billion worth. The claims were filed between July 2020 and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

$2 billion in fraudulent payouts

(WAND-TV) A new audit showed Illinois paid out nearly $2 billion in fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES),. State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is calling for immediate hearings into the operations of the agency. According to State Representative Dan Caulkins, “This was pure negligence...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

State audit shines light on Illinois' $25 million unemployment boondoggle

CHICAGO (CBS) - A new report finds problems with the state's $25 million system for pandemic unemployment systems that may explain why the Illinois Department of Employment Security can't calculate fraud.The Fiscal Year 2021 report from the Illinois Auditor General's office found the Illinois Department of Employment Security failed to "maintain accurate and complete Pandemic Unemployment Assistance [PUA] claimant data." As a result, auditors were unable to verify whether any of IDES' reported financial statements were accurate. The CBS 2 Investigators have been asking IDES another money question for years. How much of your tax dollars did the agency pay out in...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Unemployment fraud audited; Chicago hotel activity increases

Not even the Illinois Auditor General can show how much fraud there’s been in the state’s unemployment system. While the audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security for the year that ended June 30, 2021 showed the state paid more than 420,000 claimants more than $8.1 billion, the department didn't maintain records sufficient enough "to determine the extend to which the financial statement may have been affected."
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Unemployment Rate Remains Steady

Illinois’ unemployment rate remains steady. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate was unchanged last month at four-point-six percent. The number of payroll jobs also increased by more than 12-thousand in May.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Make Critical Investments in Nation’s Water Infrastructure

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, legislation that will authorize crucial investments in America’s ports, inland waterways, flood management systems, ecosystems and other water resources infrastructure. “Inland waterways like the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers are critical to delivering tons of goods to...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Illinoisans
wjol.com

IDHS Releases First Statewide Assessment Of Gambling

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) The Illinois Department of Human Services is revealing the first-ever statewide assessment of gambling in Illinois. The study found that 68-percent of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, with the State lottery being the most popular form. Just under four-percent of adults are considered to have a gambling problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Effingham Radio

Illinois HFS Urges Medicaid Customers to Update Their Addresses

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is urging people who use Medicaid to update their addresses to avoid losing their health insurance at the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The PHE is currently set to expire in October. At that time, Medicaid customers will have...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Early voting numbers strong ahead of Trump, Pence visits to Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than two weeks before the Illinois primary elections, early voting numbers in Peoria County are strong. Thousands have already voted early and by mail in Peoria County alone. The hot ticket race on the ballot is the Republican Gubernatorial Primary. But there’s more down ballot races following the redrawing of Illinois’ congressional districts.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Q985

After nearly 100 years Caterpillar is moving out of Illinois

Texas has been able to entice one of Illinois' biggest companies Catapillar (CAT) to make the official move down south, and it is a massive blow for the Land of Lincoln. According to bloomberg.com, Caterpillar or CAT is moving its headquarters out of Illinois to the Dallas, Texas area after being headquartered in the Land of Lincoln for nearly 100 years. In the article they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Report: Proposed constitutional amendment could lead to tax hikes

(The Center Square) – A measure on the November ballot that aims to codify collective bargaining issues in the Illinois state constitution could raise property taxes, one expert says. Amendment 1 on Illinois’ November ballot enshrines union protections regarding what can be negotiated in contracts, including wages, hours, and...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy