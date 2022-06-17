Audit: Illinois Paid Out Nearly $2B In Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Claims

Marriage rates are declining around the country… but especially in Illinois, which has one of the lowest rates of marriage in the nation. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 3.9 weddings out of every 1,000 people in the state, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, and less than half of what it was 30 years earlier.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO