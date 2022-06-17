Closing arguments held for suspect accused of killing officer Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS – The fate of a man charged with shooting and killing a St. Louis area police officer nearly three years ago is now in the hands of the jury.

Closing arguments were held Friday morning in murder trial of Bonette Meeks. The testimony started on Tuesday. Closing arguments were originally supposed to get begin Thursday but were delayed. Closing arguments lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was 40 years old when he was shot and killed in June 2019 in the line of duty. Langsdorf responded to a bad check complaint at a Wellston food market when he lost his life.

Investigators said 29-year-old Bonette Meeks shot Langsdorf in the head doing a struggle inside the market. Meeks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Meeks tried to cash two suspicious checks that were worth more than $6,000. Langsdorf tried to handcuff Meeks which led to the scuffle and the shooting. Meeks’ lawyer argued that Langsdorf did not identify himself as a police officer and that only his hat identified him as an officer. The officer that chased and arrested Meeks said that he saw him running from the market east on Page with a gun in his hand.

Meeks’ lawyer argued during the trial that Langsdorf did not identify himself as a police officer and that only his hat identified him as a police officer. During closing arguments Friday, prosecutors argued that what Meeks did “was not necessary, it was not self-defense, it was murder.”



Meeks’ defense painted a much different picture. His attorney called Langsdorf a “bully” who felt “disrespected” because Meeks tried to walk away from him when Langsdorf first arrived. His attorney said Meeks was only trying to defend himself because Langsdorf put him into chokeholds multiple times.

It’s not yet clear when the jury will come back with a verdict.

