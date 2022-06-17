ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

38th Annual Yassou Festival Returns June 17-18

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greek festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will start at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17...

wnynewsnow.com

Juneteenth Celebration Begins In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The Juneteenth planning committee met yesterday evening to organize the events slated for the upcoming weekend to celebrate the holiday locally. Serving as a celebration of freedom and equality for members of the African American community, while the day is now an official holiday, it has been a part of the Jamestown community for the past 20 years.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGRZ TV

4th Annual Cause for the Paws Pet Expo is back

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Ten Lives Club is gearing up to host multiple events, and to recruit potential new fosters. The fourth annual Cause for the Paws Pet Expo is a free a event and being held on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Williamsville location Lehigh Valley Depot at 86 South Long Street.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Marshal! Our Pet Of The Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, contact the Chautauqua County Humane Society at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Public Schools Announces JTA Scholarship Recipient

Jamestown High School senior Regan Coombs was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Jamestown Teachers Association (JTA). She will be attending Jamestown Community College next year and will be majoring in education. The JTA Scholarship is given to a senior each year that is going into the field of education. The recipient is selected on the basis of academic achievement, character, and a personal essay.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Community members express their concern on NYS Regents changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, New York’s State of Education Department passed a proposal to help students pass their final exams this year and today parents and community members came together at Bethesda World Harvest International Church. “What is the value of a regents diploma if I get the diploma whether I pass the […]
POLITICS
WGRZ TV

Doing Yoga for harmony & peace in the Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara Tamil and Indian Association are joining together to host a Yoga Day at Niagara Falls, on Goat Island Lawn on Sunday, June 19 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. "We have partnered with the Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara Falls Illumination...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Club Marcella to open at new location Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Club Marcella will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Michigan Avenue location on Friday. The venue closed its Theatre District location in March, as it announced the move. A VIP event will take place from 8 to 10 p.m., with a public grand opening from 10 p.m. until 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

The Best Breakfast at Three Girls Café

A shot of the front of Three Girls Café in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is a poetic comfort in breakfast joints that speaks to the heart of diners everywhere and keeps them coming back. The iconic breakfast diner every town has and loves immensely. Three Girls Café is the breakfast joint of Boston, New York and always serves up everything with a smile.
BOSTON, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Push made to have Juneteenth recognized as holiday in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With Juneteenth not being recognized as a holiday in the City of Tonawanda on Monday, some local leaders led a call to action. During a Sunday news conference held at City Hall, Erie County Democratic Chair and Jeremy Zellner, who was born and raised in the city and currently lives there, called on the city's mayor, John White, to properly observe Juneteenth and asked for city offices to be closed Monday.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mumbo Wings pops up at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up! But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young. Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, […]
BUFFALO, NY
24hip-hop.com

Buffalo NewYork Artist Danger DaBoss is Taking Off

Danger DaBoss is the first oldest of seven siblings . Danger DaBoss was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo,NY. In the course of his high school freshman year Danger DaBoss started to pursue music, He would bang on tables, walls or whatever is in front of him to create rhythmic beats to flow to. Music has truly kept him focused and out of the street into this day. Once released from being incarcerated for 10 year’s Danger DaBoss decided to pick up where he left off pursuing a career in music especially coming from a talented family.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week. Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared. Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two home fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY

