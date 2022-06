Kicking off the June 30th Downtown Stroll at the Raw 1899 Art Lounge will be. a Champagne Reception for the singer, and songwriter, Bobby Whitlock featuring. his Post-Modern Expressionism art. Whitlocks music career had him playing. with Eric Clapton, Delaney Bonnie and Friends, and sessions with Beatle George. Harrison. His...

