Last week, viewers including Susanna Reid were left wondering, is it Love Island or Gemma Owen Island? The daughter of the former England footballer seemed to be at the centre of every story – every story, that is, until the hurricane that is Ekin-Su whirled into the villa and grabbed the series by the scruff of the neck. In the latest episode, the Turkish actor reaches her reality TV crescendo by crawling onto the villa balcony for a clandestine kiss with new boy Jay.The moment injects the show with some much-needed drama after an ambling first two weeks. Sadly,...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO