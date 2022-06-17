ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Defy Dimensions With Shutterstock’s 3D Gallery Experience Powered by Turbosquid at Cannes Lions

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncludes Interactive 3D Animated Entrance Installation, Exclusive Portrait Studio and 3D Marketplace Showcase. Shutterstock, Inc. one of the leading global creative platforms for transformative brands and media companies, announced it will be bringing a multi-dimensional immersive experience to this year’s Cannes Lions festival. As the world’s largest 3D marketplace, Shutterstock, powered...

martechseries.com

BBC

Beyoncé announces her first album in six years, Renaissance

Beyoncé has announced what appears to be her first solo album in six years, Renaissance, due out on 29 July. It will be the follow-up to 2016's Lemonade, a meditation on black identity and marital infidelity that topped multiple end-of-year lists. Fans had been waiting for the news ever...
MUSIC
WWD

The New, London Made-to-Order Label Sanne Is All Haste, and No Waste

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Lena McCroary, the founder and creative director of Sanne, is looking to the past, and taking tips from Savile Row to fashion a future as a womenswear designer in London. The designer, who studied at Central Saint Martins and trained on Savile Row, creates made-to-order clothing for clients, which she’s able to produce quickly, by hand, in a workshop in Battersea, London.More from WWDCentral Saint Martins MA Fashion 2022Central Saint Martins RTW Fall 2020Bold Ideas at Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Show She can turn around an order in five days, and sources...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition With Magnum Photos

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Giorgio Armani has long expressed his interest and passion for photography and, coinciding with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the designer unveiled an exhibition highlighting 10 international photographers. “Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” was inaugurated on Saturday at the designer’s Silos exhibition space. Curated by Armani in collaboration with the famous photo agency, the exhibit is a mix of art and journalism as the photographers, each with their own unique style, share an eye for storytelling, from Christopher Anderson’s focus on China and people’s faces to Newsha Tavakolian and her vision of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Person
Jason Mcclelland
Variety

Studiocanal Acquires Benelux Distribution Banner Dutch Filmworks (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal has acquired a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks, a leading film production and distribution company operating in Benelux. Launched in 1998, Dutch FilmWorks produces and distributes 25 films each year, and has built up a library of over 900 Dutch and international films, including the popular family franchise “The Claus Family.” The acquisition of Dutch FilmWorks is part of Studiocanal’s aim to consolidate its pipeline of premium European content with international potential. Owned by Vivendi-backed Canal+ Group, Studiocanal already operates in all four major European markets — France, U.K., Germany and Spain — as...
BUSINESS
Variety

Don’t Forget About: ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’ for Docuseries Emmy

Click here to read the full article. You might have thought that you didn’t really need to consume any more content about Andy Warhol. After all, the New York artist has been ubiquitous throughout pop culture for more than half a century. In fact, he kind of invented pop culture. But viewers who devour all six episodes of Netflix’s “The Andy Warhol Diaries” will realize that Warhol’s life had a lot more dimensions than a flat silkscreen of a Campbell’s soup can. I thought I had a passing knowledge of Warhol and his life. Like most admirers of the groundbreaking music...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

After Katy Perry Musical ‘Melody’, Cross Creek & Zag Set 10-Picture Animation Deal Including Michael Gracey Collaboration: Annecy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of us revealing their Katy Perry animated musical Melody, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and The Pale Blue Eye outfit Cross Creek Pictures and animation specialist Zag have set an agreement to develop and produce a slate of ten animated, live-action and hybrid format features, the majority of which will be musicals. Among the new projects is a collaboration with Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, with whom Zag and Cross Creek are also working on Melody. The pact has been struck by Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of LA...
NFL
Fstoppers

Is Technology in Photography Lowering the Bar or Increasing Freedom?

The craft of photography has arguably changed more in the last 20 years than in the century before it. With each improvement to the equipment comes the inevitable groans of many photographers who believe the technology takes away from the craft. Is that well-founded or mistaken?. I own a Fujifilm...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Dame Paula Rego, as Remembered by Artist Natalie Frank: ‘The Greatest Drawer and Printmaker Of Our Time’

Click here to read the full article. I first met Dame Paula Rego on her inclusion in a School of London exhibition at the Yale Center for British Art in 2000. I remember seeing her towering pastel The Wedding Guest, which Rego had said memorialized the moment she first consummated her relationship, as a virgin, with her late husband, the painter Victor Willing. In her telling, he saw her at a party, came into a private bedroom, and told her to remove her knickers. Rego, in and outside of her pictures, gutted you. Born in 1935 in Lisbon, Portugal under the dictatorship of...
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Tirzah Releases Colourgrade Remix Album Featuring Arca, Loraine James, Actress, & More

Last year, Tirzah released her great second album Colourgrade, one of the best of 2021. She followed it up last month with the one-off single “Ribs,” and today she’s back with a whole Colourgrade remix album called Highgrade. It features Arca remixing the album’s title track, Loraine James taking on “Hips,” Actress doing “Sink In,” and more. “The pieces can live another life and come together as a collection of hybrids,” Tirzah remarked on the album. “So very grateful to all the artists. Thanking them all for the music.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

Black and White Photography: A Beginner's Guide

Black and white photography has been an art form for decades. Before the widespread use of color film beginning in the 1970s, black and white photography was the most inexpensive and practical choice for commercial photographers and amateurs alike. Even after the emergence and popularity of color, black and white...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Entertainment
Visual Art
CNET

Everything to Know About Dall-E Mini, the Bizarre AI Art Creator

On the internet, nightmare fuel is in no short supply. The latest source is Dall-E Mini, an AI tool capturing attention on social media thanks to the weird, funny and occasionally disturbing images it creates out of text prompts. Dall-E Mini lets you type a short phrase describing an image,...
SOFTWARE
BBC

Humanoid robot artist paints Glastonbury's headliners

An ultra-realistic humanoid robot has created portraits of artists headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival. Ai-Da Robot used cameras and computer memory to draw Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney. After scanning the images, it used a robotic arm to create a layered and scaled multi-dimensional portrait.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Atlantic

Winners of the 2022 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

Entrants in this year’s contest were invited to submit images showcasing life on Earth, and illustrating some of the many threats that our planet faces. Images from this gallery were originally published in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and conservation powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and media partner of the BigPicture Photography Competition. The organizers have once again shared some of the winners and finalists here. The captions were written by the bioGraphic editorial staff and edited for style.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Art in America

Documenta 15 Diary: At the Fridericianum and documentaHalle

Click here to read the full article. Nearly everything on view at the Fridericianum and documentaHalle—the two main venues hosting Documenta 15—seems indifferent toward being considered “art.” Ethics are first, then form follows—or is, maybe, an afterthought. The prevalence of works that could be described as social sculpture, relational aesthetics, and archive fever—or simply performances originally staged for small audiences that are now displayed on CRT monitors—suggest that forms of political art from yesteryear are back, or maybe never left. But while the Euro-American figures famous for using these forms were bent on expanding the narrow, Western, modernist definition of what...
VISUAL ART
Food & Wine

F&W Game Changers: Ghetto Gastro

Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker are busier than a Blue Origin rocket launch pad. In the past year alone, the trio behind Ghetto Gastro, a culinary, art, and design collective from the Bronx, have launched a wireless headphone collaboration with Beats By Dre; appeared in a Slim Aarons-inspired ad for Jay-Z's new cannabis company, Monogram; and collaborated on a carbon steel cookware line with Williams Sonoma, as well as on a line of sleek small appliances, CRUXGG, at 1,792 Target locations. Next up, they're taking the Ghetto Gastro brand to Tokyo with Burnside, a chef-driven casual café and eatery by day and restaurant, bar, and lounge by night, designed by the Norwegian interior design firm Snøhetta.
BRONX, NY
The Urban Menu

The Rise of Pop Art Movement

“The Pop artists did images that anybody walking down Broadway could recognize in a split second – comics, picnic tables, men’s trousers, celebrities, shower curtains, refrigerators, Coke bottles – all the great modern things that the Abstract Expressionists tried so hard not to notice at all.” Andy Warhol History The term "Pop Art" was coined in 1955 by British curator Lawrence Alloway to describe a new form of art characterized by the imagery of consumerism, new media, and mass reproduction; in a nutshell: popular culture. Pop Art was one of the first art movements to bridge the gap between commercial and fine arts...
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘The Artist’ Director Michel Hazanavicius Unveils Debut Animation Film in Annecy

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) has unveiled his first-ever animation film project at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival. Entitled “The Most Precious of Cargos,” it is an adaptation of the eponymous best-selling book by acclaimed French playwright and children’s books author Jean-Claude Grumberg, who is co-writing the film with Hazanavicius. Told in the form of a classic fairy tale in 2D animation, it is set during World War II, and tells the story of a poor woodcutter and his wife who live deep in the Polish forest. To the woman’s despair, the couple have no children. One day, while foraging for food, she sees a bundle fall out of...
MOVIES

