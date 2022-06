A 33-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of South Dorgenois Street (map) near Central City Saturday at 10:21 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was standing in the back of the driveway when he saw a black sedan driving down his street. People in the car started shooting at him, and he was struck. The car drove away, and paramedics brought the man to an area hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO