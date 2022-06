Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is currently on sale down from £70 on Steam, but fans aren’t happy about the price point. Square Enix recently re-released the expanded and visually enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Steam storefront after it was a console exclusive for a little over a year and was released on the Epic Games Store in December. This means fans are now able to access the full story featuring Cloud Strife and co, along with an extra story DLC (downloadable content) called INTERmission featuring Yuffie, now on Steam for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO