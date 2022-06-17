ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer involved in deadly crash in Missouri

By Brian Dulle, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0Xvx_0gDn5rBm00

LAKE OZARK, Mo. ( WDAF ) — An investigation is underway following a crash involving former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer . A 47-year-old woman died in the crash .

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. June 5, near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 near Osage Beach, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman walking on the ramp.

Family killed in crash after Colorado birthday celebration

The crash report states once Bowyer realized the crash occurred, he immediately hit his brakes. He called 911 and helped point first responders to the female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri.

Bowyer’s vehicle was reported to have sustained heavy front driver side damage and major damage to the windshield directly in front of the driver seat.

The crash report states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content.

A crystalline substance was found where the female victim’s belongings were located and is believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

Clint Bowyer Racing released the following statement to FOX4 Thursday night from Bowyer: “Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

David Koechner arrested for driving under the influence

Bowyer is now an analyst in the FOX Sports booth for NASCAR for the first half of the season. The crash occurred just hours after Bowyer finished broadcasting for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis .

He was noticeably absent from last Sunday’s broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California. Fox Sports reportedly said that Bowyer was handling an unspecified “personal matter.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
State
Colorado State
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
David Koechner
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy