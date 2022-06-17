ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Politicians say you can make a meal for 30p – you can’t. Are they feeding their kids porridge for dinner? | Sophie

By Sophie
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKD81_0gDn5bJO00
Illustration Illustration: Eleanor Bannister/The Guardian

I’m in my 40s and have two children, both of whom are autistic. Five days a week, I volunteer at a local food bank. I’ve also been a food bank user. We live on universal credit, so I understand the pressures people who visit are under.

I’ve always managed, I’ve never felt poor, but it’s getting harder. When I opened my energy bill, I thought it was a mistake. It has gone from £66 to £95, and they expect it to go up to about £150. I can’t afford to visit my child at university; I can’t remember the last time I went out recreationally. This week, I had to spend more than usual on my bus pass so I could go and get my eyes checked, so now it means mostly eating food with reduced stickers on it. My washing machine is on its last legs, and I keep thinking “please don’t break”, because there isn’t money there to replace it. I’m frugal and I know how to make things stretch, but there’s only so far you can go.

When I was 19, I got pregnant and became a single parent. My second child was born prematurely and went through years of hospital checks; later both children, who are now in their late teens and 20s, were diagnosed with autism. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to work, but I’ve never been able to find a job that would allow me to care for my children too. I took some courses at a local college a few years ago, hoping they would give me the chance to find a career, then the funding was stopped.

I add up everything as I go round the supermarket. I bought bread yesterday for 26p, the reduced price of a more expensive loaf that I’d never usually buy, so that was a bit of a treat. I’ll pick up a pack of loo roll and look at the cost per sheet – I never thought it would come down to doing maths about loo roll.

Then the washing powder is running out and there are no teabags, and suddenly you’ve spent £10 before you’ve bought anything to eat. I’ve got cash, but if it goes over by £2, I think, “Is there money on my card to put the rest on there?” You mentally prepare yourself for the till because you don’t want an embarrassing conversation – with a queue behind you.

Things used to go up by 5p or 10p, but now it’s 50p more, so it’s hard to budget. The first place I go to is the reduced section. I try to meal-plan but meals are often based on what’s yellow-stickered. I’m constantly making decisions and it’s tiring – checking other shops to see if I can get something cheaper, adding prices up to work out if I can afford something else, trying to remember what’s in the freezer. I don’t sleep particularly well.

The politicians don’t live in the real world. They say you can make a meal for 30p, but you can’t. Maybe if you include what I eat sometimes instead of dinner – a bowl of porridge, cooked in the microwave instead of on the hob to save money. I like porridge, but are politicians feeding their kids porridge instead of dinner?

Six years ago, I started volunteering with the Trussell Trust, in one of their food banks. Just this week, we have noticed a dramatic drop in donations. Meanwhile, the number of people coming through the door is higher, and it’s not the same type of people we used to have. Often people from social services pick up bags to take to clients who can’t get to us, and they’re usually wearing work lanyards. A woman turned up wearing an NHS lanyard, and I breezily said, “Are you picking it up for someone?” She said, “No, it’s for me.” I thought, I’ve got to change what I say, because now we’re getting people we didn’t get before.

I know what it feels like to use a food bank. In 2019, when my income support was switched to universal credit, I went without money for five weeks and I was given vouchers for the food bank. Because I volunteer there, I was able to make up my own bag, using the packing list. I felt guilty being able to choose the type of cereal I wanted, rather than just taking what I was given, like our other clients.

I also felt embarrassed and ashamed in front of my fellow volunteers, but nobody ever judged me. As a volunteer, I know we don’t judge. I say to clients now: I’ve had vouchers, I’ve been where you are and I know it’s difficult, but we’re here to help.

  • As told to Emine Saner. Sophie is in her 40s and lives in the north of England. Names have been changed

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nutritionist says there's 'nothing wrong' with giving children a sandwich and crisps for dinner - and parents should 'be kinder' to themselves if they 'can't cook every night'

A baby and child nutritionist has told parents to stop being so hard on themselves if they feed their children a sandwich and crisps for dinner. Charlotte Stirling-Reed, the Sunday Times Bestselling author of How to Feed your Toddler, from Battle, East Sussex, opened up on Instagram about not always having the motivation to cook.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers
Tracey Folly

My father said he wanted boiled pig's tails for dinner and my mother didn't know he was kidding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The first time my mother cooked a traditional boiled dinner, it wasn't pretty, and it certainly wasn't appetizing. My grandmother had raised my father on a variety of different meats that some people would find unappetizing, including my mother.
The Guardian

How do I explain to my daughter we can’t afford an expensive birthday party?

With rising costs of living and a tighter budget, how can I teach my child the cost and worth of things?. Last week, my daughter started asking questions about her upcoming eighth birthday party. I had planned on something small but special since she’d celebrated her last two birthdays in lockdown, but a quick glance online to gather ideas for “little girl parties” sent me into a panic.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
The Guardian

Burning planet: why are the world’s heatwaves getting more intense?

When the temperature readings started to come through from Antarctic weather stations in early March, scientists at first thought there might have been some mistake. Temperatures, which should have been cooling rapidly as the south pole’s brief summer faded, were soaring – at the Vostok station, about 800 miles from the geographic south pole, thermometers recorded a massive 15C hotter than the previous all-time record, while at Terra Nova coastal base the water hovered above freezing, unheard of for the time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Judith Found obituary

My colleague Judith Found, who has died aged 77, was a printed textiles designer who taught fashion print for 55 years at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. Born in Horsforth, a town within the city of Leeds, West Yorkshire, Judith was the daughter of Edna (nee Tidswell) and Albert Found, a chief draughtsman for a firm of engineers in Bradford. She was brought up in Pudsey with two brothers, Michael and Paul, attending Primrose Hill secondary modern school.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Federal Reserve says its remedies for inflation ‘will cause pain’, but to whom?

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell recently made it clear that the Federal Reserve’s remedies to combat runaway inflation “will cause some pain”. Powell’s words of caution – references to the unemployment and scarcity that will follow increased interest rates – were echoed elsewhere by prominent economists. Some used Powell’s same euphemism: there will be pain.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

321K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy