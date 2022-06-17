Brixton bus fire: firefighters tackle blaze on south London street

A plume of smoke rises from the doubledecker bus on fire in Brixton on Friday morning. Photograph: Rachel Cook

Firefighters have been called to a bus alight in south London.

Dramatic images posted on social media showed the number 333 from Tooting Broadway to Elephant & Castle on fire on Brixton Hill near the junction of Moorish Road on Friday morning.

The driver and 20 passengers left the bus before firefighters arrived, the London fire brigade said. There were no injuries and the blaze was under control in 30 minutes, with one fire engine from Brixton attending the scene.

The Guardian understands that the extreme heat in London was not believed to be the cause of the fire.

Marlon Osborne, the head of bus operations at Transport for London, said: “The incident on a bus in Brixton this morning must have been really frightening for those involved. Thankfully, all passengers were evacuated and there are no injuries. We are working closely with the emergency services and the operator to urgently investigate what happened.”