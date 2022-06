SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A brother and sister at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday morning were found safe and are back home. Police said the two children were abducted Thursday night from a home they share with their grandmother and legal guardian in Somersworth. New Hampshire State Police reported Friday morning that the children had been found in South Portland, Maine, with their biological mother.

