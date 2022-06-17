Juneteenth holiday garbage collection schedule for City of Mitchell

'Ding Dong, Avon Calling'. Well, hold on just a minute. Instead of Avon calling on us, let's go ahead and call on Avon. Having grown up on a small farm near a small town (No, not in South Dakota but within about a proverbial stone's throw away), I've always had a special place in my heart for the communities where, as they say, everyone knows everyone. And it's those kinds of towns that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the entire country.
(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across the county. This week the Madison Daily Leader is telling stories of loss and recovery. On Wednesday, the paper shared the story of the Lohsandt barn. Yesterday, a new business owner shared his story. Today, an East River employee and his wife share their story.)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — You could call this a case of, “what might have been” for someone who bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket in South Dakota. The $100,000 ticket was purchased for a drawing last December and matched enough numbers to win a six-figure prize. But...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office announced a wanted man. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and six counts of misuse of a phone. Burgess is 6′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs, in his mug shot he has a brown beard and long brown hair.
Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a pair of vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon (June 13th) just after 1:30 PM, an individual entered a vehicle in the block of 1500 East Birch Avenue and stole a firearm. Sometime between 9...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after the June 6 shooting and the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported that the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for firing shots in central Sioux Falls. Reports indicate the two victims, a 13 and 18-year-old, were walking down w. 18th street around 11:45 p.m. when two men walked past them. A home video surveillance camera captured what looked like an exchange of words between the two parties. The suspect and the person with him continued walking and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victims.
The Mitchell Kernels competed in a weekend tournament at James Naismith Court at the University of Kansas. The Kernels went 5-1, losing in the championship bracket final four by two points to a team from Illinois. The Kernels also got to meet with Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.
