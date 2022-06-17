Juneteenth holiday garbage collection schedule for City of Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after the June 6 shooting and the suspect is in custody facing multiple charges. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported that the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for firing shots in central Sioux Falls. Reports indicate the two victims, a 13 and 18-year-old, were walking down w. 18th street around 11:45 p.m. when two men walked past them. A home video surveillance camera captured what looked like an exchange of words between the two parties. The suspect and the person with him continued walking and then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victims.

