Student meal prices in Mitchell School District will not increase in 2022-23

'Ding Dong, Avon Calling'. Well, hold on just a minute. Instead of Avon calling on us, let's go ahead and call on Avon. Having grown up on a small farm near a small town (No, not in South Dakota but within about a proverbial stone's throw away), I've always had a special place in my heart for the communities where, as they say, everyone knows everyone. And it's those kinds of towns that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the entire country.
In observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20th, garbage and recycling collection will begin at 7:00 AM and be completed by 12:00 noon. The City of Mitchell Regional Landfill will close at noon on Monday, June 20th. For more information, go to www.cityofmitchell.org or call 995-8465 if you...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, June 20, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
For sale: Town of Tabor taking sealed bids on surplused 1992 Chevy utility pickup with 128,577 miles. For more information contact maintenance at 605-661-9955. Sealed bids to be opened July 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. regular meeting. Mail to: Sealed bids Town of Tabor PO Box 146 Tabor, SD 57063.
HURON — The state continued a slow and steady increase in active COVID-19 cases with its ninth consecutive week of increased new positive cases in the weekly report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH). The notable part about this week’s report was the significant impact in the Heartland Region.
The 25th Annual Heart and Sole Cancer Walk is set for tonight in Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. The event honors those who have gone through and are going through battles with cancer. The area will open at 4 PM for those who want to set up campsites. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 PM. Luminaries will be available at the event. There will be activities, online raffles, fireworks, and live music by Captain’s Entertainment. The honorary co-chairs are anyone who has been an honorary co-chair in the past 25 years. The money raised by the event will fund local cancer patients in their fight. The run has been moved to Saturday morning. Registration can be done online or at 9:30 AM Saturday morning at the DWU/Avera Sports Complex. For more information, go to http://www.mitchellheartandsole.com.
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hottest night of the season at I-90 Speedway was matched only by the fired up finishes to feature races. Click on the video viewer to check out highlights from:. -Dustin Gulbrandson winning the Hobby Stocks. -Ethan’s Camden Myers snapping Miah Christensen’s win streak...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office announced a wanted man. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mark Allen Burgess who is wanted for terrorist threats, stalking, and six counts of misuse of a phone. Burgess is 6′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs, in his mug shot he has a brown beard and long brown hair.
The Mitchell Kernels competed in a weekend tournament at James Naismith Court at the University of Kansas. The Kernels went 5-1, losing in the championship bracket final four by two points to a team from Illinois. The Kernels also got to meet with Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.
A Madison juvenile received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on 460th Avenue, just north of 234th Street, just after 8:00 on Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Office report states that the 14-year-old female was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu north on 460th Avenue, when she went under a bridge and went over a hole or rut located under the bridge. Sheriff Tim Walburg said the vehicle was traveling at a speed faster than the road conditions would allow and rolled into the east ditch. He said the driver had her cruise control set while driving on the gravel road when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was transported to Madison Regional Health by her parents for minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene and damage is estimated at around ten-thousand dollars.
Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a pair of vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon (June 13th) just after 1:30 PM, an individual entered a vehicle in the block of 1500 East Birch Avenue and stole a firearm. Sometime between 9...
