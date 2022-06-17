ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The race to replace Inhofe, special session, Oklahoma flags and more

By Michael Cross
kosu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a new poll...

www.kosu.org

poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma House, Senate fail to reach deal on tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate have failed to reach a deal on a tax cut package that Gov. Kevin Stitt was urging them to pass. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Legislature into a special session to consider cutting the state’s sales tax on groceries and reduce the individual income tax rate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

'Unmute Oklahoma' Creates Petition To Repeal Closed Primaries In The State

The Oklahoma primary election is coming up on June 28th, and one organization is fighting for open primaries. Currently, Oklahoma has closed primaries, meaning people can only vote within their registered party. Those registered as "Independent" can only vote if one of the parties allows it. "Unmute Oklahoma" has created...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Democratic LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) Members Respond to DOC Report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, released statements this week responding to findings in a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) operational assessment of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. In her comments, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Munson said:. “I am encouraged...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahomans preparing for one of country's largest Juneteenth celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers in Oklahoma are preparing for one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country happening in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. When you think of Juneteenth, you think of freedom, liberation and resilience. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Federal troops...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Illegal medical marijuana crackdown, Sardis Lake water & Juneteenth on the East

State’s top prosecutor is cracking down on illegal medical marijuana businesses. (KOSU) Report shows Oklahoma prisons are understaffed and inefficient. (Oklahoma Watch) Tulsa Police Department releases its annual report. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma County Clerk resigning, but continue bid for State Treasurer. (NewsOK) “Dark Money” group is attacking incumbent state...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

2 Oklahoma attorneys charged in medical marijuana scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma attorneys face criminal charges over an alleged medical marijuana scheme. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced charges on Thursday against 56-year-old Logan Jones and 41-year-old Eric Brown. The charges resulted from a monthslong investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Uncontested races silence Kansas voters. That means ideologues won’t be judged in November.

Democracy doesn’t work without choice. Half of Kansas House races this November will feature candidates running unopposed, meaning that voters across the state won’t be able to make the fundamental choice of who represents them in Topeka. For them, democracy has broken down. Extremists, homophobes and race-baiting ideologues won’t face the judgment of voters. They […] The post Uncontested races silence Kansas voters. That means ideologues won’t be judged in November. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

H.E. Bailey Turnpike To Move To Plate Pay System

Another Oklahoma turnpike will soon be going cashless. The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, between Oklahoma City and Texas, will move to Plate Pay starting Tuesday, June 21. With Plate Pay, a camera will take a picture of your license plate and send you a bill. For drivers with a PikePass, nothing will change.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

