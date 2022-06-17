Henderson Man arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an argument at an Evansville home led to the arrest of a man on intimidation, battery, and neglect charges. Officers say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 800 block of E. Mulberry Street. They say a woman from...
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Marina Pointe. According to the HSCO, the Evansville Police Department had originally responded to the area for a shots fired call. After investigating, it was discovered the shooting took place on the Kentucky side of the Marina.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Marina Pointe for a shots fired call early Sunday morning. According to a press release, HCSO was requested by the Evansville Police Department who had initially responded to the call, and determined it to be on the Kentucky side of Marina.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
On May 22nd, around 2:00 a.m., two Evansville Police Officers, who were working off-duty at The Corner Pocket Bar, heard shots being fired outside in the 1800 block of N Fulton Ave. The Officers observed several individuals crowded together and appeared to be physically fighting. One of the officers saw an individual with a handgun in his hand. The officer walked toward the individual and announced himself. The suspect ran away from the officer as the officer continued to give loud, verbal, commands for him to stop.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man allegedly was shot while taking out the trash. Police were called to a hospital for a man with a gunshot wound about midnight on June 18. A police spokesperson told Eyewitness News the man would not speak to officers about the incident. The incident […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A jury has found Chase Simmons guilty of two counts of murder and one count of assault. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel tells us the jury was given the case around 11 a.m. Friday. He says they returned the guilty verdicts around 12:30 a.m. Saturday....
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound. The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
The Jasper Police Department say a situation involving a stolen Pride banner has resolved. Earlier Saturday morning, the Jasper Police said they were looking for two men suspected of stealing the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park' banner. Police say the banner had been hanging in front of the...
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say an attempted murder charge against a 17-year old has been dismissed after a detective noticed the suspect in surveillance footage was wearing different clothing than the teenager.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave. Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man in his late 20s showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound around midnight Saturday morning. Officers say he told them he was taking out the trash in the 1100 block of Edgar Street...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the cyclist pulled out in front of a car heading east on Division Street when they were hit. We are told the person...
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
A theft that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Carmi landed a Grayville woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 28 year old Victoria S Christopher of 502 B Water Street for Retail Theft. Christopher was caught taking several items without paying. The total of stolen merchandise was $80.00. Bond was set at $100 as well as a $20 booking fee. Christopher paid bond and was released. No court date has been set at this time.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested in Spencer County after state troopers say 500 grams of meth was found during a traffic stop on Thursday. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate at around 5:30 p.m. ISP officials say the...
Comments / 0