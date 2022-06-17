ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Women leaders needed in the Legislature — now | Opinion

By Beth Peterson
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrYvW_0gDn3jRc00

State Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, has been a leader on solutions to the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous and Black women. Without women lawmakers, who will pay attention to these issues? Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

There’s only one state in this country with a female majority in its state legislature, and unfortunately, it isn’t Minnesota.

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, women are 50.3% of the population but only hold about 36%  of the state legislative seats. The number is drastically lower for women of color, who are 18.2% of the Minnesota population but only 6.47% of the Legislature.

At the current place, it would take Minnesota more than two decades to reach gender equality in our L egislature, and it would be more than 60 years for the entire country to create a reflective democracy in our statehouses.

Vote Run Lead is developing strategies to elect female majorities in all 50 statehouses through our RUN/51 program by focusing on three key bellwether states: New York, Georgia and my home state of Minnesota.

Why are we focusing on state legislatures? Critical fights affecting women are taking place at the state level, from family leave and reproductive rights to voting access. There are key issues in Minnesota and our neighboring states that are overlooked at the federal level, including missing and murdered Indigenous women and paid sick and safe time.

It’s a critical time for reflective representation in Minnesota. Both of our Latina state senators are retiring, putting us at risk of losing almost all of our longstanding Latina representation if Maria Isa Pérez-Hedges is not elected to a House seat.

Twenty-one female legislators are retiring, a larger than average number of retirements due to redistricting and — as at least three women have said — because their male counterparts would not step aside when redistricted to cover their districts.

All seven Ojibwe tribes in Minnesota now fall within the 8th Congressional District instead of being divided across two, providing a voting power never before seen in our state.

Historically, Minnesota has never had a Black woman elected to our Senate. Now there are six campaigning to break that barrier and build more inclusive representation in the chamber.

And, thrillingly, there is an increasing number of races where voters will decide between two women candidates, ultimately leading to more women in elected positions.

Women’s representation matters because when women are elected to political office, we govern more efficiently : Budgets get passed on time and equitable economic policies are signed into law. We pass more legislation, we collaborate with our counterparts across the aisle, we bring more financing back to our home districts, and we develop more radical and equitable solutions.

Last year, we saw the creation of the Missing and Murdered Indigeonous Relatives Office and a task force on Missing and Murdered African American Women , which are being replicated across the nation. This wouldn’t have happened without powerful representation in the Legislature from Sen. Mary Kunesh and Reps Jamie Becker-Finn and Heather Keeler.

Vote Run Lead’s trainings are meeting the moment by training women how to run for elected office in today’s political and social climate. We are hosting our first in-person training since the start of the pandemic this weekend, June 17-18, in St. Cloud, bringing together a powerful community of women who are ready to represent Minnesota.

The day and a half has been reworked to create more intimate and interactive environments for attendees with sessions on unlocking values, leadership for storytelling, the new rules of relational fundraising, action planning, and more.

Most significantly, Vote Run Lead is the only national organization training women to run for political office to now train both future candidates and campaign managers.

We need women who understand our experiences not only as candidates but also as the leaders running our campaigns. There is a clear trend of young campaign managers at the state and local level, which is reflected nationally , and we are seeing strong interest in women who are interested in becoming campaign managers: At least a quarter of our attendees at this weekend’s training have enrolled in our campaign manager track.

The women who are trained by women to run for office through Vote Run Lead see success: In 2020, 48% more alumni ran than in 2018; 54% won their race, with 71% women of color candidates winning their races.

Only when we all support women can we make the changes we yearn to see in our government for our families, for our communities and for our state. We can — in just two election cycles — shift Minnesota to a female majority in our state Legislature.

Sign up for the training here : If you aren’t able to attend the training but are interested in learning more, please contact beth@voterunlead.org or 218-750-4885.

The post Women leaders needed in the Legislature — now | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Election administration explained: How and why polling places are computerized

This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?”  And part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?”  Architects consider the people who will use a space, the structural elements that will give that space stability, and the surfaces that people will see and interact with, down to the […] The post Election administration explained: How and why polling places are computerized appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be

Marvin Roger Anderson sat on a concrete ledge, talking about his childhood over the roaring noise of cars speeding nearby. He was in the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, a modest square of grass and gravel named after the historically Black neighborhood in St. Paul where Anderson grew up.  Anderson, 82, conceived of the plaza in 2016. […] The post Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Senate ethics subcommittee votes to continue investigation of Sen. Omar Fateh

A Minnesota Senate ethics subcommittee on Wednesday authorized an investigation of a two-count ethics complaint against Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, and will subpoena two people, including Fateh’s former legislative aide and campaign manager.  The Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct, a bipartisan four-member panel, continued its hearing on whether enough probable cause existed to conduct a […] The post Senate ethics subcommittee votes to continue investigation of Sen. Omar Fateh appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Starbucks union loses first election in Minnesota

Workers narrowly voted against unionizing at a Starbucks store in Minneapolis on Tuesday, dealing the first defeat in Minnesota to Workers United, the union organizing employees at hundreds of stores across the country. So far, three of the four Starbucks stores to hold elections in the state have voted in favor of unionizing. “It’s been […] The post Starbucks union loses first election in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Brighton, MN
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
New Brighton, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Society
Minnesota Reformer

Report: Minnesota’s biggest cities lead in advancing worker rights

While the federal government in recent years has fallen down on the job of protecting workers’ rights and improving the fortunes of low-income workers, cities like Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth are increasingly leading the way. That’s according to a new report published Monday by the Economic Policy Institute, the Harvard Labor and Worklife Program […] The post Report: Minnesota’s biggest cities lead in advancing worker rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

If you eat, you should advocate for better roads |Opinion

You know how lawyers say they’re practicing law and doctors say they practice medicine? I’ve been practicing farming for more than 50 years in Yellow Medicine County and I haven’t gotten it all figured out yet. I farm between Granite Falls and Hanley Falls, raising corn and soybeans. When I started farming, corn yielded about […] The post If you eat, you should advocate for better roads |Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill from Georgia Rep. McBath appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Sen. Omar Fateh says he paid for Somali TV political ads at center of ethics complaint

DFL Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis, facing allegations that he sought state grant money for a TV station after it ran free ads for him, said he actually paid $1,000 to Somali TV for a handful of political advertisements. Fateh, the first-term lawmaker, faces two ethics complaints filed by GOP colleagues who want to conduct […] The post Sen. Omar Fateh says he paid for Somali TV political ads at center of ethics complaint appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#Women Leaders#Black Women#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism
Minnesota Reformer

High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion

Against the backdrop of the latest mass shootings du jour at the supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the U. S. Supreme Court is poised to issue a ruling that is very likely to constitute another assault on gun regulation. Although the Supreme Court has not yet issued its ruling […] The post High court could soon rule against hopes for sane gun control laws | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

3rd Starbucks in Minnesota votes to unionize

A third Starbucks store in Minnesota is unionized after the National Labor Relations Board tallied workers’ votes on Monday with 12 voting in favor and five against. The election at the St. Anthony store — at 3704 Silver Lake Road — is the latest success in a wave of unionization efforts across the country. Workers […] The post 3rd Starbucks in Minnesota votes to unionize appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion

Though it’s absurd that clean water would be a partisan issue, those of us who are concerned about the future of our state’s water tend to vote Democratic. However, the DFL leadership’s dismal response to two big issues concerning clean water – Line 3 and the proposed copper-sulfide mines near the Boundary Waters — has […] The post Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

They should have written “article” instead of “section.” After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic. Without that law, Minnesota businesses were set to suffer a 30% […] The post Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats need to become antimonopolists again | Opinion

Inflation has skyrocketed, real wages are declining for many people, and baby formula is nowhere to be found. With polling consistently finding rising prices as the top concern of voters, these interlocking economic crises are likely to have a major impact on November’s elections, with a bleak outlook for Democrats currently.  It would seem obvious […] The post Democrats need to become antimonopolists again | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations

The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they negotiate new union contracts for some 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Union nurses began picketing 11 Twin Cities hospitals on Wednesday — a day after their contracts expired — and launched a public ad campaign blaming […] The post Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay amid union negotiations appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

CenterPoint touts $1.3B gain from selling stake in company accused of price gouging

This past year has been good to CenterPoint. Not so for its customers. On top of soaring gas prices, Minnesotans who get their natural gas from CenterPoint Energy are on the hook for $466 million to cover five days of energy costs when prices surged during the 2021 winter storm that crippled Texas’ power grid. […] The post CenterPoint touts $1.3B gain from selling stake in company accused of price gouging appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Xcel Energy time-of-use rate pilot shows only slight impact on peak demand

An Xcel Energy pilot program is slightly shaving electricity use during peak hours but not producing meaningful savings on most customers’ bills. The Minnesota utility launched a residential time-of-use “flex pricing” pilot program in November 2020 in two Twin Cities neighborhoods, one urban and one suburban. Nearly 17,000 customers participate either in the pilot or […] The post Xcel Energy time-of-use rate pilot shows only slight impact on peak demand appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections

Voting rights advocates are alarmed by Minnesota Republicans’ endorsed candidate for secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett, who has called the 2020 election “rigged.”  She played a video at the state Republican convention with the theme “Sending out an SOS” that portrayed the election system in crisis and controlled by a Jewish puppet master, George Soros, with the caption, “Let’s wreck elec­tions forever and ever.” The post Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Planned Parenthood workers in five states announce intent to unionize

Frontline health care workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States announced their intent to unionize on Thursday, saying they want higher wages, more staff and a greater voice in how the organization is run. “I spend my days listening to my patients and caring for them. I need to know my employer will do the […] The post Planned Parenthood workers in five states announce intent to unionize appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The hypnotherapist who helped fuel the never-ending hunt for election fraud in Wisconsin

Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent city workers out to campaign against him. […] The post The hypnotherapist who helped fuel the never-ending hunt for election fraud in Wisconsin appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress

A U.S. House panel broke along party lines Tuesday as its members debated mining near the most popular wilderness area in the country, following President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to block federal approval of a new mine. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee said they supported Minnesota U.S. […] The post Proposal to ban mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters sets off battle in Congress appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
955
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy