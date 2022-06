The popular Hudsonville Balloon Days event is kicking off Friday at Unity Christian High School and goes through Saturday. The free event features decorated hot air balloons, music and food.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday will be the Hot Air Balloon Glow where all the balloons will light up the night sky.

