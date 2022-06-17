ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Trump’s failed coup: The truth finally comes out

By George Ochenski
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg5EE_0gDn384600

Michael J. Lindell CEO of My Pillow, cheers as U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The nation and its citizens have been assailed by lies, distortions, and outright fictions since the polls closed on Election Day 2020. We have been told the election was stolen, that ballot boxes were stuffed, that voting machines were corrupted, and that the candidate who lost by 7 million votes didn’t actually lose.

But now, as it must and always will, the truth comes out and is being revealed in all its grim details by the Jan. 6 committee that has spent the last year investigating the unprecedented storming of the nation’s Capitol in Donald Trump’s failed attempt to bring a third-world coup to American democracy.

The truth is not pretty — not by any stretch of the imagination. It is, in fact, very difficult to watch the frenzied, deluded mob beat police officers, smash windows, and ransack the Capitol’s hallowed halls. Subsequent attempts by desperate Trumpist Republicans to downplay the attempted coup as some kind of tourist stroll are utterly gutted by the undeniable visual evidence. You can believe your eyes, or you can believe their lies.

Nor was this simply a demonstration that “got out of hand.” Far from it.

As revealed in the first hearing by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is also the vice-chair of the committee, Jan. 6 was the culmination of Trump’s “seven part plan” for the attempted coup led by the extremist gang who dub themselves the Proud Boys.

There was nothing to be proud of, however, in their violent attempt to overturn a legitimate election for the sole purpose of keeping a deranged loser in power after being soundly rejected by the nation’s voters.

As explained in grueling detail, the leaders of the coup came dressed for battle — not a stroll through the statuary hall. They carried radios, wore ballistic vests, helmets, and carried weapons including disabling pepper spray which was used against the Capitol police.

And while the havoc was unleashed, the individual most responsible for spreading the lies of a corrupted “stolen” election not only allowed the riot and damage to proceed unabated, he cheered them on. As now revealed, his hate-filled rant included a call to hang Vice-President Mike Pence whom he decided “deserved it” for not taking the totally illegal action to halt the certification of the electoral vote by Congress.

June 9’s prime-time hearing was just the first, not the last, of the revelations into the utter perfidy of Trump’s evil intent to delude his supporters and use them as pawns to wreak what two witnesses to the violence referred to as “carnage” in the nation’s capital.

The hearings will continue next week and we can expect more testimony, much of it being revealed for the first time, to finally surface into the public’s view. And that brings the Republican Party to its own “moment of truth.”

Given the facts — not allegations — Republicans are going to have to admit that they have been played for suckers by the great grifter. They were lied to from the start and in accepting those lies because they feared their misled voters, they became willing accomplices to a shameful attack on our historic tradition of peacefully transferring power following national elections.

Sitting presidents are immune from prosecution. But Trump is no longer president — and given the undeniable proof of his criminal intent he should be sentenced to prison, his assets seized and distributed to the still-suffering victims of his pre-meditated violence. This isn’t about political parties anymore, it’s about the future of American democracy — and the will to do right in the face of great wrong.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest running columnist.

The post Trump’s failed coup: The truth finally comes out appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana announces river, creek closures because of high water, flooding

Following conversations with officials in Park County, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks caused by extremely high water levels, endangered and failing infrastructure, flooded and impassible access roads, and limited availability of search-and-rescue resources. All fishing access sites on […] The post Montana announces river, creek closures because of high water, flooding appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PARK COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop. While the cafe au lait is her standard for days that are not sweltering, the breakfast burrito […] The post Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Nazis 3.0 come to Billings. Will the city push back?

“The enemy is Marxism. I tried to save you. Read Mien Kampf,” a picture with Adolf Hitler states on the Telegram web page filled with Nazi propaganda, MMA fight clips, and footage of men doing hand to hand combat training. In another pic, four men in an area Billings’ locals would recognize as Pioneer Park […] The post Nazis 3.0 come to Billings. Will the city push back? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
Montana State
Fargo, ND
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
AOL Corp

Pence breaks with, and avoids talking about, Trump in Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. — In a pointed rebuke to Donald Trump, the president he loyally served for four years, former Vice President Mike Pence aggressively touted the candidacy of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally Monday. Trump’s anger at Kemp stems from the aftermath of the 2020 election....
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#My Pillow#Scheels Arena#American#Republicans
MSNBC

Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy