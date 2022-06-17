ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Important, and loved and cared for': Open event offers space for queer writers and poets

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
The snapping of fingers, the jingling of keys, the stomping of feet and the roar of a crowd fill the spaces of open mics, making every poet who enters feel welcomed.

“There's nothing like stepping up to a mic, and hearing people being excited for what you're about to say,” says Zakara Parker, a 19-year-old Pensacola area poet. “It's completely unmatched.”

Parker, who uses they/them pronouns, used to arrive at open mics to release anger that was bottled up inside them. The anger from the mistreatment of queer friends by their families, or the homophobia and racism they saw from kids their age, or simply "awful people doing awful things." Now the cathartic release is through the act of writing.

The importance of Pride: Six years after Pulse, LGBTQ community fighting for a 'better world'

All the events: LGBTQ Pride Month in Pensacola: Where to go and what to do to celebrate

Parker writes simply because they have something to say and a community who welcomes them with open arms.

“Poetry kept me stable when I was in dark places and honestly, if I hadn't gotten to that community when I did, I wouldn't be me. I wouldn't have come into myself as I have,” Parker said. “As a queer, non-binary Black person, I wouldn't have had the outlet to talk about the problems that I had seen in my communities.”

To give space to other queer poets and writers to share their poems and readings, the nonprofit Evolve 'n Thrive is hosting Pride Open Mic & Reading from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Emerald Republic Brewing Company, 1414 W. Government St.

Evolve 'n Thrive is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 to host fun and safe events while also providing support, inspiration and connection for the LGBTQ community in Pensacola and rural areas.

President Julie Still-Rolin of Evolve ‘n Thrive is an author from Atmore, Alabama, who has a passion for telling stories and wanted to create a space that was LGBTQ-friendly.

When Still-Rolin released her book, "Coming Out in the South: Going from Fear & Frustration to Courage & Confidence," she began to meet people on her book tours who had fears of coming out to their families. These shared stories of LGBTQ people working their way to self discovery and trying to find spaces and a community to accept them became a reason she created Evolve ‘n Thrive.

“I think that having these space for poets and authors and people to share their stories and express the way they feel about things, it opens up that building of communities and also just allows you to do that expression and empower others to do the same thing,” Still-Rolin said to the News Journal. “So I feel like this event, especially during Pride month, is a night of empowerment and celebration and sharing and building community.”

Still-Rolin sees poetry and the LGBTQ community as very similar because they are boundary pushers.

“We bend the rules and poetry allows you to not conform to the rules of the general language like spoken and written word,” Still-Rolin said. “But poetry, you can push the boundaries, and ways that allow you to express things that you wouldn't normally be able to express.”

Ericka Streeter Hodge have been writing poetry since she was a child. She would take old Jet magazines and look at chart listings of albums and songs. Then she would take those names and create sentences and turn them into a poem. She shared her poems to friends and family over the years and when living in Washington, D.C., read a poem at an open mic at Georgetown.

She has been sharing her poetry in Pensacola since 2019 and hasn’t looked back.

“I found that then, and now, that it's the best way for me to express, mostly extreme emotions. It's how I process through some difficult times,” Hodge said. “And it has, I wouldn't say saved my life in the literal sense in some cases, but it has enhanced it. It has kept me healthy in a lot of ways.”

Evolve ‘n Thrive's Pride Open Mic, according to Hodge, will provide an intimate space for LGBTQ people and youth to safely express themselves and ultimately find a new home.

Zakara Parker was one of the youth who found comfort in Pensacola’s poetry community.

“Poetry was really the only place where I felt like I was equal to every adult in the room, and that's why I kept coming back was because I was a part of something where I was welcomed into and brought in as an equal,” Parker said.

“It was the first place where I really felt important and loved and cared for.”

To find more information about Evolve ‘n Thrive and their open mic event Monday go to their Facebook page or website at www.evolventhrive.com . There will also be opportunities for vendors to attend with a small table set up.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 'Important, and loved and cared for': Open event offers space for queer writers and poets

