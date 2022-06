CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Father's Day on the South Side of Chicago churches came together to pray for dads and for those who work to keep our children and our city safe. It was a show of prayer and solidarity for for fathers and for healing in the middle of a spike in violence across the city. Those who came out said they could think of no better way to honor Father's Day. Joining together at Tuley Park, were representatives from so many different congregations, including Burnside Community Baptist Church, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Good Temple Church, New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO