Elections

NY primaries: Early voting this weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting starts Saturday in New York. Moose on the Loose: Malusis apologizes to the Yankees. NJ TRANSIT suspends rail service following ‘illegal …. FDA approves COVID vaccines for kids 6 months to …. 2 dead, 1 missing...

Early Primary voting begins Saturday

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of two primaries will be taking place on June 28th. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections. “A voter can vote at any site in their county unless they are in New York City, in which case, they will have an assigned site,” explained Jennifer Wilson, Spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections. “This year, there are also extended early voting on the weekends so in most cases poll places are open until about 5 or 6p.m.”
ALBANY, NY
Sunny and 70s on tap for Father's Day in NY, NJ

The sunny forecast calls for high temperatures in the 70s with some windy conditions. Molotov cocktail thrown into Manhattan beauty salon; …. 1 dead, 2 hurt in Queens triple shooting with assault …. New Yorkers gather at Juneteenth celebrations. Warmer weather in store after unseasonably cool weekend. Bronx brunch spot...
MANHATTAN, NY
State
New York State
Early voting begins June 18 across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early voting in New York state begins Saturday, June 18 for upcoming primary later this month. Voters will head to the polls across New York State to vote in the primary election. Among the primary races are NY Governor, NY Lieutenant Governor, as well as several races for county committee members.
ELECTIONS
At Central Park Juneteenth Event, New Yorkers Honor Seneca Village

Before the Civil War, a predominantly Black community flourished in Seneca Village, on the land that is now Central Park. On Sunday, as part of a commemoration of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, Black storytellers, dancers and musicians performed in the park to tell the story of life in that village. It is one of the earliest examples of what life after slavery looked like for some Black people in New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Most Non-MAGA New Yorkers Agree: Zeldin Can’t Win in November

Vote Against 2020 Election Results Cited as #1 Reason Congressman Zeldin Can’t be Elected NY Governor. The buzz among many moderate republicans and independents in Westchester is, can someone who voted against the certification of the 2020 Presidential election in Congress be elected Governor of deep blue New York? Or, how can Zeldin win even in the middle of a red wave coming across the country and possibly in NY?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Adams finally endorses Hochul, but seems to be staying out of the race for lieutenant governor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governor even borrowed a bit of the mayor’s shtick on stage. “The mayor says don’t ever bet against New York City, and I say don’t bet against the state of New York either, because you’ll be a loser every single time,” Hochul declared. “And we don’t want losers. We are not a city and state of losers. We are a city and state of winners!” The endorsement came at 32BJ SEIU’s headquarters in Manhattan with leaders from that union and the Hotel Trades Council on stage with them. Just a couple hours later, those two powerful unions announced they’d be endorsing Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in his race. It seems like Adams is staying out of that one, however. As much as he would presumably like to endorse against Working Families Party-backed LG candidate Ana María Archila, the mayor may be stuck between a rock and a hard place on the other two. Delgado is Hochul’s running mate and the presumed favorite, while Diana Reyna was Adams’ deputy borough president in Brooklyn for four years. (Adams is in good company – The New York Times isn’t endorsing either in this race.) The three LG candidates hit the stage together for the only time tonight in a 7 p.m. debate on NY1 and other Spectrum stations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
Is a Home Birth Legal in New York State?

Are you expecting? Have you gone through and thought about whether or not you want to have your baby in a hospital or in your home? The decision is 100% up to you and your partner. While you need to consider many things like should you have a doula or...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
ECONOMY
Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
POLITICS
100 mph Wind Gust Confirmed In New York State

The official start for summertime happens this upcoming Tuesday, but for many of us, summer has basically already begun. This time of year means that we get hot and humid weather, with the chance for thunderstorms and those that may be severe in nature. On Thursday, much of New York...
Hochul: NY state makes $50M investment in East Buffalo community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following last month’s mass shooting at a Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket, the East Side of Buffalo is getting a $50 million investment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. The Governor’s Office says the investment efforts are intended to “help stabilize and strengthen the community in the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York State Parks Department Announces Start of Parks Photo Contest

The New York State Parks and Recreation Department has announced the start of their Parks Photo Contest, running from June 15, 2022 to October 15, 2022. Per the official rules of the contest, photographs must be taken on New York State-owned park lands. The categories for submission are Camping Life, Seasonal Spectacular, Action and Adventure, Hiking, Views and Vistas, and Making Memories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

