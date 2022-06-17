ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer has profiled Ginni Thomas for the magazine, and she joins us now to talk more about this. Hey, Jane. JANE MAYER: Hi. Thanks. Good morning. MARTIN: Thank you for being here. So the House committee didn't try to interview Ginni Thomas before because some members...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mayer
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
John Roberts
The Week

How dangerous is Justice Clarence Thomas' wife?

Earlier this spring, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Washington Free Beacon that while she and her husband "share many of the same ideals, principals, and aspirations for America," they have their own "separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions, too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Politics Federal#House#New Yorker
Salon

Ted Cruz accuses Chuck Schumer of an attempted hit on Brett Kavanaugh

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is accusing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) of attempting to put a hit on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, the Texas Republican lawmaker blamed the Democratic Party for recent attacks on lawmakers,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Embroiled in controversy, Ginni Thomas agrees to Jan. 6 testimony

The headline on Jamelle Bouie’s latest column gets right to the point: “Ginni Thomas Has a Lot of Explaining to Do.” It works because it’s true. As we’ve discussed, the far-right activist played a role in Donald Trump’s pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, had extensive communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pressured congressional Republicans to reject legitimate election results, reached out to Jared Kushner about legal options surrounding the larger anti-election offensive, and communicated with Republican state legislators about helping execute a plot to undermine our democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Says She’d Be Thrilled to Testify to House Jan. 6 Committee

After the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said they planned to ask Ginni Thomas to testify, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told The Daily Caller she “look[s] forward to talking to them” and “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.” The panel recently reviewed emails between Thomas and former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had an active role in trying to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. Two sources for The Washington Post said that the emails illustrate that Thomas attempted to overturn the election more ardently than was previously thought. Thompson told Axios, “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas,” but did not expand on the anticipated line of questioning. The invitation will, he said, go out “soon.”
