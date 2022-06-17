The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

After the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said they planned to ask Ginni Thomas to testify, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told The Daily Caller she “look[s] forward to talking to them” and “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.” The panel recently reviewed emails between Thomas and former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had an active role in trying to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. Two sources for The Washington Post said that the emails illustrate that Thomas attempted to overturn the election more ardently than was previously thought. Thompson told Axios, “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas,” but did not expand on the anticipated line of questioning. The invitation will, he said, go out “soon.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO