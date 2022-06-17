ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush Fire in Pittsburg Contained to 120 Acres, Evacuations Lifted

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire in Pittsburg early Friday morning prompted evacuations, but fire crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District. The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. and 100% contained by 7:30 a.m., fire officials said....

