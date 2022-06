One of my favorite moments with my dad, Bradley Jacobson, was back in the summer of 2020, when we took our boat across Flathead Lake in Montana for the last time. The wind flowing through our hair, the crystal-clear water splashing my face, and the warm sun shining down on us — it was a moment my dad and I would never forget. He was experiencing late-stage Parkinson’s disease at this time. We knew it would be the last time he would go on a boat ride, so we made it special.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO