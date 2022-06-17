Two of Europe's biggest airports are cutting back on flights to stop labor shortages causing travel chaos

British Airways has cancelled 130 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including two round-trips from Heathrow to each of Edinburgh and Newcastle.In addition, 110 international flights to Europe are cancelled, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Larnaca in Cyprus as well as the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While...
