ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Two of Europe's biggest airports are cutting back on flights to stop labor shortages causing travel chaos

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon's Gatwick airport will limit flights to 825 a day in July...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatwick Airport#Europe
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Airports told to stop ‘unacceptable’ failings of disabled people

The aviation watchdog has told airports to address “unacceptable” failings of disabled people and warned it could use legal enforcement powers if they continue.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had seen an increase in reports of “significant service failings”, including incidents where passengers needing assistance have been disembarked hours after other passengers.In a letter, group director of consumers and markets Paul Smith said the incidents were unacceptable and distressing for those involved.We will continue to closely monitor the quality of service provided and if these significant service failures continue, we will consider whether further action is needed, including using...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
BBC

Why are flights being cancelled?

There has been significant disruption at UK airports, with flights cancelled and long queues ahead of the long weekend. But there is disagreement between the government and industry about the cause of the problems. Staff shortages. Covid restrictions were hugely challenging for the travel industry. Airlines UK, the industry body...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
BBC

Airlines told to cancel flights to stop travel chaos

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports

British Airways has cancelled 130 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 20 domestic flights have been grounded, from all eight UK regional airports BA serves, including two round-trips from Heathrow to each of Edinburgh and Newcastle.In addition, 110 international flights to Europe are cancelled, including two round-trips from Heathrow to Larnaca in Cyprus as well as the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Mallorca.BA says almost all of the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy