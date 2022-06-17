ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQbzT_0gDn0e8c00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Entangled whale shark spotted off Hawaii

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Texas race for governor tightens up, new Quinnipiac poll shows

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke has significantly decreased, according to a new Quinnipiac Unversity poll released Wednesday. The poll results showed that 48% of Texas voters supported Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and 43% supported Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In Quinnipiac’s December poll of the race, Abbott was up […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy