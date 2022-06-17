ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 17, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The upper-level ridge that brought hot, muggy conditions, along with severe thunderstorms as frontal boundaries pushed in, is breaking down, and a cold front is pushing in from the west. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. Rain will push into southern West Virginia,...

