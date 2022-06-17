Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Father’s Day and happy Juneteenth! It was an absolutely beautiful day to be outside, hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it. Temperatures were again below average, only maxing out in the 70s, but it was beautiful regardless. Tonight, clouds will be thickening up, which will keep our low temperatures in the low 50s, as opposed to the low and mid-40s like this past morning. Those clouds will persist throughout the day tomorrow, and temperatures will again stay below 80 degrees. Approaching Tuesday morning, a warm front will cross West Virginia, putting us in the warm sector of a low-pressure system centered to our northwest. In this warm sector, we’ll see decreasing clouds through Tuesday afternoon and temperatures jumping into the low 90s. Humidity won’t be too much of a factor on Tuesday, so while it will be hot, it won’t be very sticky-feeling. However, the cold front with that same low-pressure system will draw nearer heading into Wednesday, which will pull moist air from the Gulf of Mexico into West Virginia. While high temperatures will be similar to Tuesday’s, heat indices will be higher, potentially into the low triple digits for some of the lowlands. This saturated air along with that cold front also brings the possibility for Wednesday afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and these may linger into Thursday as well. The cold front will stunt temperatures on Thursday and Friday by a few degrees, keeping us in the slightly more seasonable mid-80s, but we return to the low 90s for next weekend.

