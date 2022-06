18-year old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay joins Liverpool from Aberdeen. And he has big role models at the club to guide his journey there. “I know I’m a defender but I quite liked Luis Suarez when he was here. I thought he was brilliant. I’d say him, he was a big one. Obviously Steven Gerrard as well, he’s a legend here. So, hopefully I can go on and make my mark as well”, he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO