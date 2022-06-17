Center for Hope and Safety Raises Nearly $40,000 at Annual Golf Classic for Continued Support of Domestic Violence Victims and Survivors in Bergen County
Rochelle Park, N.J. (June 16, 2022) – Center for Hope and Safety (CHS), Bergen County’s only not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping adults and children rebuild their lives beyond domestic violence and abuse, recently hosted its annual Golf Classic at Edgewood Country Club in River Vale, New Jersey and raised nearly $40,000...paramuspost.com
