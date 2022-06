NOBLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman from Kendallville, Indiana was injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Rierson Road south of Whipple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says 30-year-old Shelby Lynn Acker lost control in the curve on Rierson Road heading north. They say the front wheel of the motorcycle left the road and crashed into a ditch. Acker was treated at the scene for a broken leg, a dislocated elbow and road rash by Bronson Firefighters and Life Care ambulance. She was then transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for treatment. The accident remains under investigation by Branch County Sheriff Deputies. They were assisted at the scene by Life Care Ambulance and the Bronson Fire Department.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO