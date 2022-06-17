ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk addresses layoffs, remote work, and ‘free speech’ during his first meeting with Twitter employees

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDRt4_0gDmzFCO00
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

CNN — Elon Musk doubled down on his desire to relax content restrictions on Twitter during a meeting with employees, some of whom have previously raised concerns about how the billionaire might change the platform.

In his first town hall event with Twitter employees since agreeing to acquire the company, Musk faced a series of questions about his stance on content moderation and reiterated his desire to allow all legal speech on Twitter, even when that includes so-called “lawful but awful” content such as extremism or abuse.

“I think it’s essential to have free speech and for people to be able to communicate freely,” Musk said.

However, Musk also noted that Twitter should work to prevent potentially harmful or offensive content from getting amplified so that users will be “comfortable on Twitter.”

“There’s freedom of speech and freedom of reach,” he said. “Anyone could just go into the middle of Times Square right now and say anything they want. They can just walk into the middle of Times Square and deny the Holocaust … but that doesn’t mean that needs to be promoted to millions of people. So I think people should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are in the bounds of the law but that don’t get amplified and don’t get a ton of reach.”

The meeting came against the backdrop of ongoing turmoil over the $44 billion deal, and questions about how serious Musk is about completing it. Last week, Musk threatened to walk away from the deal if the company didn’t hand over more data to help him understand the prevalence of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

On Thursday, Musk seemed to try to reassure employees about his intention to follow through with the deal, even as he showed up about 10 minutes late to the meeting and appeared to speak to employees by holding up his smartphone.

Musk laid out some ambitious plans for the company, including his desire to grow Twitter’s daily active user base from just over 200 million to “at least a billion people.” Musk also said he wants to increase monetization opportunities for creators and explore potential payment features.

“I think an important goal for Twitter would be to try to include as much of the country, as much of the world, as possible,” he said, before comparing its potential to a popular social networking service in China. “You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life, and I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success.”

Musk suggested that he may be at least somewhat flexible about employees working from home as the owner of Twitter. A note Musk sent to Tesla executives earlier this month requiring them to return to the office had prompted speculation that he would do the same at Twitter in a major reversal for the tech company, which relies heavily on a distributed workforce.

“There is a hit one takes remotely, because it does reduce esprit de corps,” Musk said at the town hall. “Even if someone is working remotely, they’ve got to come in sometimes so they recognize their colleagues … The bias for me may be strongly toward working in person, but if somebody is exceptional then remote work can be okay.”

On the other hand, when asked about whether he was planning layoffs at Twitter if the takeover deal goes through, Musk didn’t entirely dismiss the idea for anxious employees.

“Right now, [Twitter’s] costs exceed the revenue, so that’s not a great situation to be in,” he said. “But anyone who’s obviously like a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon': Biden rips Elon Musk on plan to cut Tesla jobs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have a "super bad feeling" about the economy, but President Joe Biden isn't too concerned about the billionaire's feelings. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," shrugged Biden, literally throwing his hands up in the air, at a press conference on Friday after being asked about Musk's comments about the economy. Recently released internal Tesla emails reveal that Musk has plans to cut around 10 percent of the electric car company's workforce.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Free Speech#Remote Work#Cnn
protocol.com

Elon Musk might have to pay up for all those dogecoin tweets

If you’re heavily invested in dogecoin, it’s likely for one of two reasons: You’re either a very-online crypto day trader who is willing to spend money on fun, speculative investments, or you’re a die-hard fan of Elon Musk. Now, an investor is suing Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX for claims that he was part of a scheme to pump the value of dogecoin.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Cheddar News

Major Layoffs Hit Big Media and Tech Firms Like Coinbase, Warner Bros. Discovery

Amid rising of inflation, a number of media and tech companies are facing layoffs and hiring freezes, such as Coinbase and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is cutting its sales force by as much as 30 percent. Even Elon Musk, who is still waiting to purchase Twitter, told employees of the social media giant during an all-hands call that he foresees layoffs in the future. Cheddar News takes a closer look into what this might mean for workers.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Key Takeaways From Elon Musk's First All-Hands Meeting With Twitter Employees

The Elon Musk-Twitter saga has entered a notable new chapter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke to Twitter employees yesterday for the first time since he agreed to acquire the social media company. Musk reportedly spoke on a range of topics and started the conversation by sharing his love of Twitter and by reiterating his desire to buy the company. Jeff Brain, CEO of CloutHub, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Disaster? Lawsuit Accuses Elon Musk Of Crypto Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and his companies, Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, are being sued for $258 billion over claims that he was involved in a Dogecoin DOGE/USD cryptocurrency scheme that inflated the coin's price and left investors with billion-dollar losses. What Happened: The class-action lawsuit, Johnson v....
STOCKS
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
International Business Times

SpaceX Employees Denounce CEO Musk As "distraction" - Letter

A group of SpaceX employees derided flamboyant billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives. Musk, also head of electric automaker Tesla Inc, has been in headlines and late-night comedy monologues in recent months for a tumultuous quest to buy social media giant Twitter, a reported allegation of sexual harassment that Musk has denied as well as crude comments online and a foray into political discourse.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy