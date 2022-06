At least 5 fire crews responded to the back of Walmart off of Queensgate Drive in Richland for a fire with reported flames taller than the building. Just after 8 a.m. crews were dispatched to the fire engulfing recyclable materials said to be shipped out. Scanner traffic indicated flames as high as 20 feet. Officials called it a "stubborn fire", but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into the rear of the building, which was evacuated by police. Heavy equipment from the city of were called in to break down the compact blocks of materials harboring the flames. This is the second fire at a Walmart since Friday. Officials say while there's no indication the two events are connected, this fire likely didn't start itself.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO