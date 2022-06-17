ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Ameren Missouri crews working to restore power to Audrain County customers

By Zachary Farwell
 2 days ago
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

7:15 a.m. update:

Ameren Missouri has nearly restored the power to all customers in Mexico.

The utility provider's outage map shows nearly a dozen outages are affecting about 20 customers. That's down from more than 2,120 customers reported earlier Friday.

7:10 a.m. update:

The Mexico Public Safety Department is sharing new details about the damage left behind by storms early Friday morning.

Police said the wind caused several tree limbs and utility lines to fall. The storm damage caused the traffic lights at the intersections of Monroe Street and Western Street and at Liberty Street and Agricultural Street to not work, according to the public safety department.

Police said the railroad crossing at Morris Street isn't working. Kansas City Southern is working to repair the crossing.

At least three utility poles were also broken along Calhoun Street near Bolivar Street. Police officers are monitoring a downed power line on Breckendridge Street near Singleton.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas if possible.

6:25 a.m. update:

The number of Ameren Missouri customers in Audrain County without power is dropping.

Crews are still working to repair seven outages that are affecting 810 customers in or near Mexico, Missouri, according to the utility provider.

That's down from the more than 2,120 customers left without electricity around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Original story:

Ameren Missouri crews are working to restore the power Friday morning to hundreds of customers in Audrain County.

At least six outages are affecting nearly 1,435 customers around Mexico, Missouri, according to the utility provider's outage website . That's down from more than a dozen outages that impacted about 2,120 customers around 4:10 a.m.

A spokesperson said the power outages were caused by storms that moved across Mid-Missouri early Friday morning. Crews plan to give an estimated time for when the power could get restored once the specific cause for each outage is figured out.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Mid-Missouri through 7 a.m. Friday. This weekend, hot temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri.

House fire in Columbia causes $5,000 worth of damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A house fire in Columbia on Saturday afternoon, caused around $5,000 in damage according to the Columbia Fire Department. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block of Bittersweet Court for a house fire in the back part of the home. Columbia Fire responds to the 200 block of Bittersweet Court The post House fire in Columbia causes $5,000 worth of damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, JUNE 20

Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, June 20. -The meeting of the Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in room 202 of the Concordia Community Building at 802 South Gordon Street. -The Marshall City Council is scheduled to begin its meeting...
CJ Coombs

The historical John W. 'Blind' Boone House in Columbia, Missouri used to carry the sound of the piano

The J.W. 'Blind' Boone house in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are stories all over the country that celebrate a piece of history and many of them turn out to be gems. The photo above used to be the home of John W. "Blind" Boone. The home built in 1890 is now owned by the City of Columbia, Missouri. At one time, it was also the Stuart P. Parker Funeral Home. In 1980, the home became listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
