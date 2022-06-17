Ameren Missouri crews working to restore power to Audrain County customers

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

7:15 a.m. update:

Ameren Missouri has nearly restored the power to all customers in Mexico.

The utility provider's outage map shows nearly a dozen outages are affecting about 20 customers. That's down from more than 2,120 customers reported earlier Friday.

7:10 a.m. update:

The Mexico Public Safety Department is sharing new details about the damage left behind by storms early Friday morning.

Police said the wind caused several tree limbs and utility lines to fall. The storm damage caused the traffic lights at the intersections of Monroe Street and Western Street and at Liberty Street and Agricultural Street to not work, according to the public safety department.

Police said the railroad crossing at Morris Street isn't working. Kansas City Southern is working to repair the crossing.

At least three utility poles were also broken along Calhoun Street near Bolivar Street. Police officers are monitoring a downed power line on Breckendridge Street near Singleton.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas if possible.

6:25 a.m. update:

The number of Ameren Missouri customers in Audrain County without power is dropping.

Crews are still working to repair seven outages that are affecting 810 customers in or near Mexico, Missouri, according to the utility provider.

That's down from the more than 2,120 customers left without electricity around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Original story:

Ameren Missouri crews are working to restore the power Friday morning to hundreds of customers in Audrain County.

At least six outages are affecting nearly 1,435 customers around Mexico, Missouri, according to the utility provider's outage website . That's down from more than a dozen outages that impacted about 2,120 customers around 4:10 a.m.

A spokesperson said the power outages were caused by storms that moved across Mid-Missouri early Friday morning. Crews plan to give an estimated time for when the power could get restored once the specific cause for each outage is figured out.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Mid-Missouri through 7 a.m. Friday. This weekend, hot temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri.

