National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
June 17 (UPI) -- National Flip Flop Day, celebrated annually on the third Friday in June, was started in 2007 by Tropical Smoothie Cafe to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.

The cafe chain said it founded the holiday in 2007 "to kick off the summer season early" by encouraging people to don the warm weather footwear.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers free smoothies to customers who visit one of the chain's locations while wearing flip flops on the holiday. The promotion was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning for 2022.

Other holidays and observances for June 17, 2022, include Eat All Your Veggies Day, Global Garbage Man Day, National Apple Strudel Day, Stewarts Root Beer Day, Take Back the Lunch Break Day, Ugliest Dog Day, Wear Blue Day, Work at Home Father's Day, World Croc Day and World Day to Combat Desertification & Drought.

IN THIS ARTICLE
