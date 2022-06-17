CheekyBaby3D Offers Locals to Take a Peek at Their Bundles of Joy

Professor Henry Joe, age 94, of Monmouth, Professor Emeritus at Knox College passed away at 5:25 pm on Saturday April 2, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Illinois. Henry was born on July 2, 1927, in Bingham, Utah and is the son of Young-ho and Sung Kum Joe. He grew up in Butte, Montana, and completed his higher education at the University of Montana in Missoula. There he studied Fine Arts under the mentorship of Rudy Autio, graduating with a BA, MA, and an MFA, at the time the terminal degree in his chosen field. He also did graduate work at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Henry began his teaching career in ceramics, sculpture, and Asian Art History at Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois in 1967. He also served as Chairman of the Art Department until his retirement in 1995 as Professor Emeritus. Locally, Henry supported the Buchanan Center for the Arts and its featured artists. He loved giving talks at Buchanan Center for the Arts.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO