ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

CheekyBaby3D Offers Locals to Take a Peek at Their Bundles of Joy

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2 days ago

A new business in downtown Monmouth is now offering imaging and ultrasound services to the local community. Cheeky Baby 3D LLC performs elective, non-diagnostic imaging, shares owner and Ultrasound Technician Shelby Linze:. “Before you come to...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Bally’s Quad Cities serves meals for senior center

Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel (executive and employees of the Bally’s C.R.E.W. team) donated and served 150 meals to Project NOW, Inc. – Rock Island County Senior Center for a senior center open house/volunteer appreciation event. The Rock Island County Senior Center serves as a county-wide...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
B100

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth, IL
Health
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Monmouth, IL
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Best Western SteepleGate Inn is sold

After nearly 40 years of owning and operating the Best Western SteepleGate Inn in Davenport, Frontier Hospitality Group recently announced the sale of the hotel to Global Brothers Davenport, LLC. It is a bittersweet end of an era for FHG. The decision to sell one of the company’s flagship hotels...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

A One Day Petting Zoo Is Coming To Moline In June

What's better than a petting zoo as a kid? The answer is almost thing. Honestly petting zoos a pretty great for adults too. And this month you and the family can check out the "Colbrese Farms Petting Zoo" on June 22nd. Everyone involved was excited to announce the return of...
MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

PRIDE supporters color up 7th Street festival

FORT MADISON – Despite a welcomed shade cast by Fort Madison’s historic downtown buildings, rainbows appeared all over 7th Street as the city’s first PRIDE festival was held Thursday evening. Hundreds of people of all ages, from children sporting rainbow clothes and accents to senior citizens mingling...
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc#Ultrasound Technician#Wmoi Wram
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Peoria Drive-In Theatre

I have many fond memories of the Peoria Drive-In that was located on Glen Avenue midway between University and War Memorial Drive. When I was a teenager, we used to climb the back fence and go up and watch the movies on the swing sets in Kiddie Land while smoking cigarettes and drinking Cokes from the concession stand.
ourquadcities.com

Township sets three-day rummage sale

A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline. Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public. Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in...
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Colorful new mural for downtown Macomb

The Macomb Beautiful Association officially unveiled the vibrant mural the group commissioned to celebrate its 50th anniversary. More than 100 people attended the ceremony Thursday afternoon despite the high heat and humidity. MBA President Barbara Knox said the mural exceeded their expectations. “It’s turned out just beautiful. It’s just breathtaking...
MACOMB, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sioux City Journal

Moline youth drag show canceled after threats

Clock Inc. has canceled a youth drag show planned for Saturday out of safety concerns. A nonprofit based in Rock Island, Clock was founded to provide a community center and services for the LGBT+ community. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The Youth Drag Workshop was a planned part of...
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch

Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch, 72, of Anderson, IN, passed away at 5:30 am on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Lafayette, IN. Leanne was born on May 4th of 1948 in Galesburg, IL and was the youngest daughter of Wrenn Routh and Evelyn Janette (Luman) Grice. She grew up on White Gate Farm outside of London Mills, IL and married Michael A. Porch on June 29, 1969 in the London Mills United Methodist Church.
LONDON MILLS, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: West Burlington pool reopens after shooting; Juneteenth events in the region; two dead of gunshots in Abingdon

The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz

Carole “Susie” (McKie) Swanson-Krantz, 86, of Oneida, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and husband at her side, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 3:50 PM. Susie was born on February 29, 1936 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of J. Leslie and Mildred Louise (Rylander) McKie. Mildred was taken to the hospital to deliver Susie in a horse-drawn buggy during a blizzard. Susie married Merrill Duane Swanson on June 19, 1955 in Altona. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1997. She later married Gayle Richard Krantz on August 30, 2003. Susie is survived by her husband, Gayle, at home; daughters, Sherrill (Wendell) Hills of Lynn Center and Teresa (Tom) Swanson-Devlin of Germantown Hills; three grandchildren, Lauren Hills, James (Elizabeth) Hills and Emma Devlin; sister-in-law, Debbie (Greg) Fritz of Galesburg; and nieces and nephews, Nancy Stone, Linda (Gary) Giger, Richard (Elizabeth) McKie, Patricia McKie, Stephanie (Brian) Woodard and Kyle (Casey) Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill, parents, and brothers, Gene McKie and Wayne McKie and sister-in-law, Ina McKie.
ONEIDA, IL
977wmoi.com

Professor Henry Joe

Professor Henry Joe, age 94, of Monmouth, Professor Emeritus at Knox College passed away at 5:25 pm on Saturday April 2, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Illinois. Henry was born on July 2, 1927, in Bingham, Utah and is the son of Young-ho and Sung Kum Joe. He grew up in Butte, Montana, and completed his higher education at the University of Montana in Missoula. There he studied Fine Arts under the mentorship of Rudy Autio, graduating with a BA, MA, and an MFA, at the time the terminal degree in his chosen field. He also did graduate work at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Henry began his teaching career in ceramics, sculpture, and Asian Art History at Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois in 1967. He also served as Chairman of the Art Department until his retirement in 1995 as Professor Emeritus. Locally, Henry supported the Buchanan Center for the Arts and its featured artists. He loved giving talks at Buchanan Center for the Arts.
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC road closure to begin June 20

Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed for a culvert replacement project. The road may be closed for 45 working days. For more information, click here.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Two shot, 1 dead in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are investigating what led up to an early Sunday shooting that killed one and critically injured another. Police say they were called near 14th Street and 13th Avenue just before 2:00 am Sunday. Police said the call was in reference to a gunshot victim. When police arrived they found two gunshot victims, a 31-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy